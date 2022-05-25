Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for May 15-21.
May 15
Alex Dennis, 41, Union Springs— D.U.I. (combined substance)
LaMarkus Winston, 32, Montgomery— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Latisha Holmes, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, first degree receiving stolen property, second degree receiving stolen property, fourth degree receiving property
Wence Tepole, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Gregory Hall, 55, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Stephanie Wingfield, 56, Cowarts— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI)
Jevauni Jones, 21, Fort Rucker— D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 16
Rebecca Turner, 51, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana
Zakary Swanson, 22, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing
Joseph Martin, 49, Bessemer— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Kerra Tyson, 27, Elba— fugitive from justice
Rick Burch, 50, Elba— possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony) x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Michael Kelley, 45, Coffee Springs— cruelty to animals
May 17
Kimberly Richardson, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Brandon Owens, 36, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana
Theodore Smith, 77, Florence— first degree theft of property
Courtney Gilley, 28, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana
Isidro Garcia Lopez, 47, Live Oak, FL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)
May 18
Tracy Moore, 39, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Michael Walker, 23, Andalusia— disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Shannon Davies-Yates, 52, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Bobby Warren, 40, Harvest— second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony)
James Beckworth, 35, Samson— first degree possession of marijuana, possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Juan Salazar, 48, Slocomb— probation violation (felony)
Michael Stroncone, 34, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, disorderly conduct
May 19
Robert Dickerson, 23, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit
Aaron Russaw, 41, Dothan— third degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x4
May 20
Ethan Hill, 23, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct
Willie Biggham, 52, Daleville— second degree burglary, bond revocation
Jamyra Flowers, 26, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Daniel Barr, 32, Jack— second degree possession of marijuana
Antionette Darden, 29, Enterprise— disorderly conduct
Rae Ann Vincent, 44, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property, fugitive from justice
May 21
Isaiah Fluellen, 41, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Clayton Larson, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
DaQuann Green, 21, Daleville— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying pistol w/ out permit
Kanorris Davis, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Shaun Glover, 43, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Patrice Brooks, 36, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Trisha Wise, 29, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
John Woodham, 58, Kinston— public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations