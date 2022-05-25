Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for May 15-21.

May 15

Alex Dennis, 41, Union Springs— D.U.I. (combined substance)

LaMarkus Winston, 32, Montgomery— first degree theft of property, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Latisha Holmes, 35, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, first degree receiving stolen property, second degree receiving stolen property, fourth degree receiving property

Wence Tepole, 33, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Gregory Hall, 55, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Stephanie Wingfield, 56, Cowarts— negotiating worthless negotiable instrument (NWNI)

Jevauni Jones, 21, Fort Rucker— D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 16

Rebecca Turner, 51, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana

Zakary Swanson, 22, Elba— third degree criminal trespassing

Joseph Martin, 49, Bessemer— third degree burglary, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Kerra Tyson, 27, Elba— fugitive from justice

Rick Burch, 50, Elba— possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony) x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Michael Kelley, 45, Coffee Springs— cruelty to animals

May 17

Kimberly Richardson, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Brandon Owens, 36, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana

Theodore Smith, 77, Florence— first degree theft of property

Courtney Gilley, 28, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana

Isidro Garcia Lopez, 47, Live Oak, FL.— D.U.I. (alcohol)

May 18

Tracy Moore, 39, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Michael Walker, 23, Andalusia— disorderly conduct, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Shannon Davies-Yates, 52, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Bobby Warren, 40, Harvest— second degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, probation violation (felony)

James Beckworth, 35, Samson— first degree possession of marijuana, possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Juan Salazar, 48, Slocomb— probation violation (felony)

Michael Stroncone, 34, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, disorderly conduct

May 19

Robert Dickerson, 23, Enterprise— attempt to elude (no injury), carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit

Aaron Russaw, 41, Dothan— third degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle x4

May 20

Ethan Hill, 23, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct

Willie Biggham, 52, Daleville— second degree burglary, bond revocation

Jamyra Flowers, 26, Elba— possession of controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor), drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Daniel Barr, 32, Jack— second degree possession of marijuana

Antionette Darden, 29, Enterprise— disorderly conduct

Rae Ann Vincent, 44, Daleville— fourth degree theft of property, fugitive from justice

May 21

Isaiah Fluellen, 41, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Clayton Larson, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

DaQuann Green, 21, Daleville— second degree possession of marijuana, carrying pistol w/ out permit

Kanorris Davis, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Shaun Glover, 43, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Patrice Brooks, 36, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Trisha Wise, 29, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

John Woodham, 58, Kinston— public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations