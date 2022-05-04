Coffee County arrest report

April 24
Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— obstructing governmental operations
William Sheffield, 54, Enterprise— SORNA violation x3
James Baldwin, 57, Elba— third degree domestic violence
April 25
Sheba Johnson, 28, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— public intoxication, felon registration card required
James Deboer, 24, Elba— fourth degree theft of property
April 26
John Vickers, 47, Enterprise— public intoxication
Dontavious Williams, 23, Elba— third degree assault, obstructing governmental operations, attempt to elude (no injury)
People are also reading…
Alyse Fowler, 34, Opp— providing false info to register to vote
Jimenez Gomez, 25, Eufaula— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Robert McWaters, 27, New Brockton— third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, D.U.I. (alcohol)
Roger Boothe, 73, Elba— harassing communications
April 27
Branden Johns, 31, Nahunta, GA.— sexual abuse of child under 12
Kecia Stewart, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2
Derrick Bean, 28, Ozark— carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, courtesy hold
Katrina Pearson, 38, Dothan— fugitive from justice, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
April 28
Zackery Henley, 32, Elba— possession of controlled substance, fourth degree theft of property, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Donnie Spicer, 58, Ariton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)
Curllan Caldwell, 49, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Jacob Hodge, 26, Elba— disorderly conduct
Miguel Geremias, 21, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Brian Adkins, 26, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)
Nicholas Golden, 29, Elba— probation violation (felony)
Marin Mirela, 30, Houston, TX.— first degree identity theft x11
Charles Grantham, 35, Enterprise— public intoxication, disorderly conduct
April 29
Arturo Jimerez, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jayden Teague, 19, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
April 30
Felicia Mock, 48, Coffee Springs— fourth degree theft of lost property
Kendall Austin, 34, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call
Hawatha McCleary, 67, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree domestic violence