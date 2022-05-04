Coffee County arrest report

April 24

Justin Harrison, 41, Elba— obstructing governmental operations

William Sheffield, 54, Enterprise— SORNA violation x3

James Baldwin, 57, Elba— third degree domestic violence

April 25

Sheba Johnson, 28, Daleville— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Dominique Trice, 32, Elba— public intoxication, felon registration card required

James Deboer, 24, Elba— fourth degree theft of property

April 26

John Vickers, 47, Enterprise— public intoxication

Dontavious Williams, 23, Elba— third degree assault, obstructing governmental operations, attempt to elude (no injury)

Alyse Fowler, 34, Opp— providing false info to register to vote

Jimenez Gomez, 25, Eufaula— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Robert McWaters, 27, New Brockton— third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, D.U.I. (alcohol)

Roger Boothe, 73, Elba— harassing communications

April 27

Branden Johns, 31, Nahunta, GA.— sexual abuse of child under 12

Kecia Stewart, 43, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2

Derrick Bean, 28, Ozark— carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2, courtesy hold

Katrina Pearson, 38, Dothan— fugitive from justice, failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

April 28

Zackery Henley, 32, Elba— possession of controlled substance, fourth degree theft of property, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Donnie Spicer, 58, Ariton— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (felony)

Curllan Caldwell, 49, Elba— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Jacob Hodge, 26, Elba— disorderly conduct

Miguel Geremias, 21, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Brian Adkins, 26, Enterprise— probation violation (felony)

Nicholas Golden, 29, Elba— probation violation (felony)

Marin Mirela, 30, Houston, TX.— first degree identity theft x11

Charles Grantham, 35, Enterprise— public intoxication, disorderly conduct

April 29

Arturo Jimerez, 19, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jayden Teague, 19, Enterprise— second degree possession of marijuana, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

April 30

Felicia Mock, 48, Coffee Springs— fourth degree theft of lost property

Kendall Austin, 34, Brundidge— third degree domestic violence, interference w/ a domestic violence emergency call

Hawatha McCleary, 67, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol), third degree domestic violence