Coffee County arrest report

Arrests between March 6 - March 12. 

March 6

Ricky Hill, 26, Elba— disorderly conduct

Marcus Doster, 45, Enterprise— second degree stalking, third degree criminal trespassing

March 7

LaShay McNeal, 36, Enterprise— second degree criminal trespassing

DeWayne Dunford, 39, Montgomery— driving while revoked x4, no insurance, speeding, courtesy hold

March 8

Dustin Senn, 41, Brundidge— third degree burglary 2x

Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— resting arrest, third degree criminal trespassing, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Zachery King, 23, Elba— SORNA violation, probation violation (felony) x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3

March 9

Charles Carpenter, 62, Elba— public intoxication

Lonni Bryant, 62, Elba— permitting livestock to run at large

Gannon Watson, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, probation violation (felony)

March 10

Destiny Davis, 21, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Ebie Scott, 44, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree promoting prison contraband, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x9

Francisco Perez Ramirez, 25, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Gregory Brown, 61, Enterprise— public intoxication

March 11

Steven Brewster, 45, Samson— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Elisha Phillips, 36, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2

Christopher McLendon, 35, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2

March 12

Roberto Asig, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Ashton Cowart, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

