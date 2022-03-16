Coffee County arrest report

Arrests between March 6 - March 12.
March 6
Ricky Hill, 26, Elba— disorderly conduct
Marcus Doster, 45, Enterprise— second degree stalking, third degree criminal trespassing
March 7
LaShay McNeal, 36, Enterprise— second degree criminal trespassing
DeWayne Dunford, 39, Montgomery— driving while revoked x4, no insurance, speeding, courtesy hold
March 8
Dustin Senn, 41, Brundidge— third degree burglary 2x
Donald Allums, 37, Enterprise— resting arrest, third degree criminal trespassing, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Zachery King, 23, Elba— SORNA violation, probation violation (felony) x3, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x3
March 9
Charles Carpenter, 62, Elba— public intoxication
Lonni Bryant, 62, Elba— permitting livestock to run at large
Gannon Watson, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, probation violation (felony)
March 10
Destiny Davis, 21, Geneva— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)
Ebie Scott, 44, Enterprise— possession of controlled substance x2, second degree promoting prison contraband, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x9
Francisco Perez Ramirez, 25, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence
Gregory Brown, 61, Enterprise— public intoxication
March 11
Steven Brewster, 45, Samson— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Elisha Phillips, 36, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor) x2
Christopher McLendon, 35, New Brockton— possession of controlled substance x2, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), failure to appear (misdemeanor) x2
March 12
Roberto Asig, 46, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)
Ashton Cowart, 20, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)