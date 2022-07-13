Coffee County arrest report

Arrests for July 3—9

July 3

Thomas Hineline, 62, Jack— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Juan Perez, 25, Enterprise— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Albert Green, 67, Elba— distribution of controlled substance

Ana Gonzalez, 25, Montgomery— D.U.I. (alcohol)

Russell Frei, 24, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

July 4

Terry Sewell, 45, Elba— possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), court order hold

Donald Hall, 52, Enterprise— public intoxication

Albert Green, 67, Elba— drug trafficking, first degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

July 5

Shane Echols, 49, Enterprise— public intoxication

Jemmy Grice, 52, Elba— possession of controlled substance

Mary Newman, 28, Troy— possession of controlled substance x4, second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

July 6

Devante’ McTear, 22, Andalusia— third degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear (misdemeanor) x4

Kennadie Wilcox, 22, Elba— possession of controlled substance, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Anthony Rosario, 21, Enterprise— second degree receiving stolen property

James Simpson, 52, Elba— possession of controlled substance, carrying concealed pistol w/ out permit, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Christopher Thomas, 41, Glenwood— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor), contributing to the delinquency, dependency, or need of supervision of children

Steve Johnson, 36, Elba— disorderly conduct

Shawntareis Thompson, 25, Enterprise— reckless driving, improper lights, possession of open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to appear (misdemeanor), attempt to elude (no injury)

Antionette Darden, 29, Enterprise— public intoxication

Schyler Walker, 18, Brundidge— second degree possession of marijuana, minor in consumption of alcohol

July 7

Richard Hester, 42, Troy— probation violation (felony)

Ashley Johnson, 21, Daleville— D.U.I. (alcohol)

July 8

Tina Merritt, 55, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence

Isaias Amayo-Ciahua, 28, New Brockton— D.U.I. (alcohol), giving false name or address to law enforcement officer, probation revocation, failure to appear (misdemeanor)

LaClinton Beckham, 26, Daleville— second degree possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

July 9

Jerry Griffin, 59, Elba— harassment

Jeremy Burnette, 32, Enterprise— third degree domestic violence, obstructing governmental operations, attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, obstructing justice using false identity, probation violation (felony)