Coffee County arrests
Coffee County sheriff's deputies made several arrests from July 26 to Aug. 1, including those for drug possession and domestic violence.

  • Zatoriyan Gould, 20, of Enterprise was arrested on July 26 and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and was a fugitive from justice.

  • Heshimu Tellis, 45, of Enterprise was arrested on July 28 and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, three counts of third-degree domestic violence and first-degree criminal trespassing.

  • Justin Edwards, 35, of Enterprise was arrested on July 29 and charged with failure to appear.

  • Jerome Medley, 45 of Enterprise was arrested on July 31 and charged with third-degree domestic violence.

  • Simon Truitt, 40, of Enterprise was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief and five counts of failure to appear.
