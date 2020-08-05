Coffee County arrests

Coffee County sheriff's deputies made several arrests from July 26 to Aug. 1, including those for drug possession and domestic violence.
Zatoriyan Gould, 20, of Enterprise was arrested on July 26 and charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and was a fugitive from justice.
Heshimu Tellis, 45, of Enterprise was arrested on July 28 and charged with certain persons forbidden to possess firearm, three counts of third-degree domestic violence and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Justin Edwards, 35, of Enterprise was arrested on July 29 and charged with failure to appear.
Jerome Medley, 45 of Enterprise was arrested on July 31 and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
- Simon Truitt, 40, of Enterprise was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief and five counts of failure to appear.
