Coffee County Arts Alliance hosts successful season opener

Coffee County Arts Alliance hosted its first event in nearly two years Sunday afternoon, “An Afternoon of Art and Music” at Enterprise State Community College, featuring 34 pieces of artwork and live musical performances on the grand piano and newly-donated organ.

Each year at the CCAA’s Piney Woods Art Festival, the closing event of each season, the organization’s president selects and purchases the best piece of art from the show. For the first time ever, these picks were displayed together, and this was also the first ever season opener. The first ever CCAA’s Presidential Purchase was made in 1977, three years after the Alliance was formed, and the last purchase was made in 2005 due to storage capacity.

From 1977 to 2005, CCAA made 36 Presidential purchases. The 1987 winner, a watercolor by Marvin Markel, was lost in the Elba flood on March 17, 1990, and another piece has gone missing. After 2005, the ribbon and monetary award has been given, but the piece was not collected.

Starting at 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Hilda Hagins and Carol Windham wowed the audience on the grand piano, and organists Dr. Jean Johnson and Gene Montgomery demonstrated their skills on the new Viscount Prestige I Digital organ that was donated in memory of longtime ESCC English instructor Rex Everage.