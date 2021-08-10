Coffee County Arts Alliance hosts successful season opener

Coffee County Arts Alliance hosted its first event in nearly two years Sunday afternoon, “An Afternoon of Art and Music” at Enterprise State Community College, featuring 34 pieces of artwork and live musical performances on the grand piano and newly-donated organ.
Each year at the CCAA’s Piney Woods Art Festival, the closing event of each season, the organization’s president selects and purchases the best piece of art from the show. For the first time ever, these picks were displayed together, and this was also the first ever season opener. The first ever CCAA’s Presidential Purchase was made in 1977, three years after the Alliance was formed, and the last purchase was made in 2005 due to storage capacity.
From 1977 to 2005, CCAA made 36 Presidential purchases. The 1987 winner, a watercolor by Marvin Markel, was lost in the Elba flood on March 17, 1990, and another piece has gone missing. After 2005, the ribbon and monetary award has been given, but the piece was not collected.
Starting at 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., Hilda Hagins and Carol Windham wowed the audience on the grand piano, and organists Dr. Jean Johnson and Gene Montgomery demonstrated their skills on the new Viscount Prestige I Digital organ that was donated in memory of longtime ESCC English instructor Rex Everage.
Donnia Rambin, marketing director, said she was pleased with attendance at the event and is looking forward to the rest of the season. Next up on the calendar is The Blind Boys of Alabama on Sept. 30.
About the performersHilda Hagins was the founding president of the Wiregrass Music Teacher Forum, which hosts events to benefit young musicians. She is also a music associate at First Baptist Church of Enterprise where she has served as church organist for 38 years. She has also taught elementary music for grades K-6 in Enterprise City Schools since 1999. Hagins is a past member of the CCAA Board of Directors where she served as vice president and membership chair for many years.
Carol Windham moved to Alabama from Colorado in 1983 and has been teaching private piano for 38 years. She has been an applied piano instructor at ESCC since the late 90s, accompanies voice students and plays for the Concert Choir, theater musical productions and the Community Choir. She is currently President of the Wiregrass Music Teachers Forum and has been the music assistant at First Baptist Church of Enterprise for over 25 years playing the piano and occasionally the pipe organ. She’s also directed the five-octave handbell choir for over 25 years.
Dr. Jean Johnson moved to the Wiregrass in 1998 to take a music instructor position at ESCC where she taught for 17 years and served as Fine Arts Division Chair for nine years. She holds advanced degrees in piano and organ performance from the University of Alabama. Johnson plays first Sundays at Enterprise First Presbyterian Church and is a substitute organist at various churches in the Wiregrass.