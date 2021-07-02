Coffee County Arts Alliance making a comeback after COVID

After being unable to host any events for the last two years due to COVID-19, the Coffee County Arts Alliance has something special planned for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Donnia Rambin, marketing director, said instead of the usual four events plus the Piney Woods Arts Festival, this year’s schedule will feature five events plus the festival.
For the first time ever, the Arts Alliance is holding a festival opener, An Afternoon of Music, on Aug. 8 on Enterprise State Community College’s campus. It will also be the first time ever that the President’s Award art pieces are displayed.
“Every year at Piney Woods, the president (of CCAA) will purchase one piece of art from that show, and those pieces art are collected at the college, but they’ve never been put on display for the public to see,” Rambin said. “Not altogether, anyway, so this has been 50 years’ worth of art that is going to be displayed that night.”
Often mistaken as an attraction for the “older crowd,” Rambin said CACC events hold something for everyone to enjoy.
“It really does involve the community. I know a lot of people think the Arts Alliance is just for the older crowd or bringing events and performances to Enterprise, but that’s really not what it’s about,” she said. “It’s about the young people and introducing them to arts and ways they can express themselves.”
Because of the Arts Alliance, Coffee County students this year are able to attend the Birmingham Children’s Theatre performance free of charge, and the artists that perform also come into town a day early to do one-on-one tutoring to arts students at the college and high school.
Because the organization is a non-profit, it runs solely on donations and sponsorships. Those interested in becoming a sponsor or making a donation are encouraged to call 334-406-2787. For more information about the Arts Alliance, visit CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
The 2021-2022 event schedule is as follows:
An Afternoon of Art
and Music, Aug. 8This art show with musical accompaniment will be held as the season opener. For the first time ever, almost 50 years of Piney Woods Art Festival CCAA President’s Award purchases will be on formal public display.
The Blind Boys of Alabama, Sept. 30The Blind Boys of Alabama have the rare distinction of being recognized around the world as both living legends and modern-day innovators. They have been hailed as “gospel titans” by Rolling Stone and have collaborated with everyone from Stevie Wonder to Prince and Lou Reed, and performed on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.
Wiregrass Community ‘Messiah’ Sing-Along, Dec. 5The Wiregrass Community Messiah Sing-Along, under the direction and leadership of Dr. Kenneth Thomas, is a community sing-along with featured soloists, an orchestra and an amateur/college chorus to provide the core of support for the sing-along.
The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Jan. 27
The most popular and sought-after big band in the world today, for both concert and swing dance engagements, with its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller orchestra was formed in 196 and has been touring worldwide ever since.
The Greatest Love of All: A tribute to Whitney Houston starring Belinda Davids, Feb. 17
The critically-acclaimed live concert honors the talent, music and memory of Whitney Houston. Featuring the breathtaking vocals of Belinda Davids accompanied by a fabulous sic-piece live band and dancers, this is a beautifully-crafted tribute to one of the world’s most revered singers.
Shakespeare in Jazz: All the World’s a Song, March 24
Award-winning composer and pianist Daniel Kelly brilliantly reinterprets texts from Shakespeare’s most beloved plays with powerhouse jazz vocalists Frederick Johnson and Sarah Elizabeth Charles.
Piney Woods Arts Festival, April 30-May 1
Held on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise, Piney Woods is one of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area. It features original arts and crafts, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment. Special events include a Civil War living display and the Weevil City Cruisers car and truck show. Admission is free.
About the Coffee County Arts Alliance
The Coffee County Arts Alliance is a non-profit organization with a mission to promote and collaborate in the development of the arts economy in The Wiregrass Area. CCAA serves as a resource for the community to connect with artists as well as promoting arts in our community and to our youth through educational scholarships, performances and hands-on experiences.
The Coffee County Arts Alliance has been bringing performing and visual arts to the Wiregrass for over 47 years. On Aug. 22, 1974, Tom Boozer of the State Council on the Arts met in Enterprise with 22 Coffee County arts enthusiasts, which lead to the CCAA’s Articles of Incorporation, signed Sept. 24, 1974. The officers chosen for the first year were President Jewel Smith, Vice President Robert Bicknell, Secretary Sue Cobb and Treasurer Bart Engram.
The first season opened on Feb. 5, 1975 with the pianist Leonidas Lipovetsky providing 14 performances of music and the arts in area schools in three days. Later that month, Robert Minford performed a one man dramatic portrait of Edgar Allen Poe in “Journey to Eldorado,” and in April, the first Coffee County Arts Festival was held at the Paul L. Sawyer National Guard Armory in New Brockton.
Currently, the core CCAA season consists of four theatrical performances, normally in Enterprise and Elba, and the Piney Woods Arts Festival. Piney Woods ends the season each April on the grounds of Enterprise State Community College in Enterprise. The festival is one of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area and features original art and crafts, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment.
Current members of the executive board are: President Ken Thomas; 1st Vice President Harriet Patterson; 2nd Vice President Gina Oates; Corresponding Secretary Anne Couturier; Recording Secretary Stephanie Eason; Treasurer Don Weaver; Historian Bill Carter; and Parliamentarian Sonny Reagan.
Members of the Board of Directors are: Charlie Canon; Ginny Canon; Bill Carter; Barbara Cole; Anne Couturier; Laura Creazzo; Tyler Dunaway; Stephanie Eason; Joan Ellis; Garrett Keller; Will Leib; Java Moody; Gina Oates; Travis Parker; Harriet Patterson; Donnia Rambin; Sonny Reagan; Jim Sickler; Ken Thomas; Teresa Townsend; Don Weaver; Richard “Dickie” Whittaker; Frank Zerbinos; and Barbara Young.