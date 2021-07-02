Coffee County Arts Alliance making a comeback after COVID

After being unable to host any events for the last two years due to COVID-19, the Coffee County Arts Alliance has something special planned for the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Donnia Rambin, marketing director, said instead of the usual four events plus the Piney Woods Arts Festival, this year’s schedule will feature five events plus the festival.

For the first time ever, the Arts Alliance is holding a festival opener, An Afternoon of Music, on Aug. 8 on Enterprise State Community College’s campus. It will also be the first time ever that the President’s Award art pieces are displayed.

“Every year at Piney Woods, the president (of CCAA) will purchase one piece of art from that show, and those pieces art are collected at the college, but they’ve never been put on display for the public to see,” Rambin said. “Not altogether, anyway, so this has been 50 years’ worth of art that is going to be displayed that night.”

Often mistaken as an attraction for the “older crowd,” Rambin said CACC events hold something for everyone to enjoy.