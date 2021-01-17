Coffee County awarded $11K for emergency food and shelter programs

Coffee County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. Coffee County has been chosen to receive $11,441 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; The Salvation Army; The Jewish Federations of N. America, Jewish Communities; and United Way Worldwide. The local board here in Coffee County was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A local board made up of representatives from local city government, Wiregrass United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services, Wiregrass United Way 2-1-1 and others will determine how the funds awarded to Coffee County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.