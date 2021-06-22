Coffee County Board of Education sets interview times for superintendent candidates

During the June 15 meeting, the board also reviewed the standard questions used in 2018, and several members said that updated questions about current issues, such as COVID-19, need to be added.

“I think also something along the lines of asking them what they learned during this past year of dealing with the pandemic, since we didn’t have that in 2018,” Board Vice President Galen McWaters said.

“I would like to know what they learned dealing with the pandemic that they can carry forward.”

Board President Brian McLeod thanked his fellow board members for their input and work throughout the search for a new superintendent.

“I would like to thank all of the board members for going through this process,” McLeod said. “It’s been a long and arduous one, but we’re getting near the end as we interview.

“As we’ve talked about before, this is the most important job we do as board members.”

