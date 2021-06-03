Coffee County BOE approves increase to nurse salary, counselor contracts

The other topic of discussion during the work session was Killingsworth’s request to award an additional $4,000/year supplement to Sharon Stinson, Coffee County Schools lead nurse. He again cited an increased workload as the reason for the request.

“As we all know, this past year has been very, very difficult, especially on our school nurses. Our lead nurse, Nurse Stinson, has not received any additional funds for having to do all of her duties as the lead nurse, which, again, kind of like our counselors, is beyond the scope of just being a school nurse,” he said.

In addition to the unanimous approval of both requests during the meeting, the board accepted a bid for roofing projects at Central Office, New Brockton High School and Zion Chapel in the amount of $424,603 from Old South Roofing.

In his superintendent’s report, Killingsworth acknowledged the Smith family from Kinston, the Killingsworth family from Zion Chapel, the family of Stanley Walker, former longtime principal at New Brockton High School who recently passed away, and several teachers and staff who are experiencing health issues. He also took a moment to mark the end of the 2020-2021 school year and thank his staff for seeing it through.