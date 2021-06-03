Coffee County BOE approves increase to nurse salary, counselor contracts

The Coffee County Board of Education extended the contracts of the school system’s counselors, approved a $4,000/year supplement for the system’s lead nurse and approved a bid for the roofing project at last week’s board meeting.
During the work session prior to the meeting, Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth said he was asking for the board to extend the elementary school counselor contracts from nine months to 10 months and to extend the high school counselor contracts to 10.5 months due to their ever-increasing responsibilities. Prior to the approval of the contract extension, once the contracts ended, counselors were paid a daily rate and had to work on their own time.
“In the last couple of years, and especially this past year, our counselors have had numerous additional duties cast upon them,” Killingsworth said. “I think it’s only fair that we allow them to do their duties in a timely manner.”
Tami Crosby, Coffee County counseling coordinator, was supportive of the extension.
“It’s impossible to take care of all of these (responsibilities) without giving up your time. Their responsibilities are not getting fewer, they’re getting more and more extensive,” she said. “Mr. Killingsworth is correct in his thinking that the time that we have scheduled for them is just not enough.”
Board member Sherry Eddins cited the increasing student population at New Brockton High School and asked if extending their contract to 10.5. months would give them enough time, and Killingsworth said that it will help for now, but they’ll continue to monitor the situation over the next school year.
The other topic of discussion during the work session was Killingsworth’s request to award an additional $4,000/year supplement to Sharon Stinson, Coffee County Schools lead nurse. He again cited an increased workload as the reason for the request.
“As we all know, this past year has been very, very difficult, especially on our school nurses. Our lead nurse, Nurse Stinson, has not received any additional funds for having to do all of her duties as the lead nurse, which, again, kind of like our counselors, is beyond the scope of just being a school nurse,” he said.
In addition to the unanimous approval of both requests during the meeting, the board accepted a bid for roofing projects at Central Office, New Brockton High School and Zion Chapel in the amount of $424,603 from Old South Roofing.
In his superintendent’s report, Killingsworth acknowledged the Smith family from Kinston, the Killingsworth family from Zion Chapel, the family of Stanley Walker, former longtime principal at New Brockton High School who recently passed away, and several teachers and staff who are experiencing health issues. He also took a moment to mark the end of the 2020-2021 school year and thank his staff for seeing it through.
“I’m not perfect and I know I’ve made mistakes, but as we sit here on the last day for students, we have gone through a very, very trying time and we’ve made it through without having to close our schools down and go home,” he said. “We were very close many times, and if it weren’t for the extraordinary efforts by our staff and employees, we wouldn’t have made it. We had a lot of people doing a lot of things they don’t normally do and shouldn’t have to have done, but they did it anyway for the betterment of our students and schools. I’ll be forever grateful for those efforts. I’m glad to get to this day.”
The next board meeting will be held today, Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. A work session will be held at 5 p.m.
In other business, the board:
Received a “non-modified opinion” regarding the audit for the fiscal year from Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020. A “non-modified opinion” is the best rating an organization can receive.
Approved amendments to the FY21 annual budget along with the ESSER I and ESSER II budgets.
Approved the following personnel actions:
Employment:
Shiloh Lyles, teacher, New Brockton High School
Bethany Tracy, speech language pathologist, Coffee County Schools
John Carr, bus driver, Coffee County Schools
Sonya Daniels, bus driver, Coffee County Schools
Scotty McDurmont, bus driver, Coffee County Schools
Probationary Employment:
Lyntresa Locke, bookkeeper, New Brockton High School
Tammy Rakes, bus driver, Coffee County Schools
Resignations: