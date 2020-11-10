Coffee County BOE approves one-time employee bonus

“At this time in the COVID world, the term COVID fatigue has come to my attention in the last several weeks. I believe COV ID fatigue is real, and I want to thank each and every employee of Coffee County Schools for their work to get us this far into the school year,” Killingsworth said. “We’re halfway through our second nine weeks, and we have a long way to go to get to the end but all of our employees have done a wonderful job. They’ve all gone above and beyond in so many ways to keep our schools open and to keep our students and visitors safe.”