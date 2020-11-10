Coffee County BOE approves one-time employee bonus

The Coffee County Board of Education approved a one-time bonus for both full time and contract employees at the meeting Thursday night at New Brockton High School.
Pushed forward by Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, each full-time employee will receive a $300 check and contract employees will receive a $100 check. The cost to the school system is approximately $91,000.
“At this time in the COVID world, the term COVID fatigue has come to my attention in the last several weeks. I believe COV ID fatigue is real, and I want to thank each and every employee of Coffee County Schools for their work to get us this far into the school year,” Killingsworth said. “We’re halfway through our second nine weeks, and we have a long way to go to get to the end but all of our employees have done a wonderful job. They’ve all gone above and beyond in so many ways to keep our schools open and to keep our students and visitors safe.”
Board President Brian McLeod also discussed the upcoming annual public meeting that gives the community the opportunity to give input related to public funds or other administrative matters.
“We encourage participation within our schools and board meetings and want you to know you are always welcome,” he said.
In order to speak at the meeting, participants need to contact Central Office at least five days prior to the meeting to be added to the agenda.
Killingsworth recognized the following board members for their commendations from the Alabama Association of School Boards: Galen McWaters, board vice president, received a Level 4 certificate, Larry Eddins received a Master Tier certificate and Eric Payne received a Level 3 certificate.
“I want to thank these board members for their dedication. Each year, they have to get points to retain their certifications, and I know it is a hard chore for them to get done, especially after COVID,” Killingsworth said.
In his superintendent’s remarks, Killingsworth again thanked the employees of the school system for all their hard work thus far.
“It’s been a trying year, but without the dedication you’ve all put forward we wouldn’t be where we are,” he said. “A lot of people are still virtual, but overwhelmingly, our communities wanted their children back in school. I think it’s been a good thing. We’ve had to learn a lot; there’s nothing we do in schools now that’s done the same way as it was before COVID, and that’s a tremendous task.”
Prior to the meeting, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of the renovations to the Gamecock football stadium at New Brockton High School.
Included in the upgrades are new home-side bleachers and renovated ticket stand, concession stand and bathrooms.
“I want to congratulate Mr. Killingsworth and Mr. (Alonzo) Barkley and everyone that had a part in the renovations to the stadium. It’s very nice and something I think everyone in Coffee County can be proud of, and certainly the New Brockton community,” McWaters said. “Mr. Killingsworth had a vision for this for some time when he was principal here, and I’m glad to see it come to fruition. I think it’ll be an asset for the New Brockton High School family.”
McLeod added that this was just one improvement project among several that are currently in the works.
“It’s a continuous process, and we’ve got several projects still remaining,” he said. “We’re proud of the growth that we’re making within Coffee County Schools, and I think tonight is just another step.”
In other business:
- The textbook committee was approved.
- Brian McLeod elected to continue serving as president, and Galen McWaters was elected to continue serving as vice president.
- The next meeting was scheduled for Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
- The following personnel actions were approved:
Leave:
- Kasey Adkison , teacher, Zion Chapel High School
Resignations:
- CaSandra Hankins, part time-Child Nutrition, New Brockton High School
- Suzy McNeil, Child Nutrition, Zion Chapel High School
Employments:
- Tammy Rakes , bus driver, New Brockton Schools
- Amanda Chinn, Child Nutrition, New Brockton High School
- Kayla Boley, Child Nutrition, Zion Chapel School
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!