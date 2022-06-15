Coffee County BOE approves projects

New HVAC units and ADA ramps are in store for some Coffee County schools after the county Board of Education approved new projects on June 9.
The board approved a motion to call for bids on a system-wide HVAC replacement project for units between 15 and 20 years old.
The board also approved a request from Superintendent Kelly Cobb to bid a project for ADA compliant ramps to Zion Chapel and Kinston schools. Cobb said a new ramp at Zion Chapel has been on the district’s project list, but now a new ramp is also needed at Kinston.
“Because the old ramps have to be removed and new ones built to meet ADA requirements, we’re going to bid the project for both schools, hopefully to save costs by having two in one bid. The ramps are needed at both schools,” Cobb said.
The board also approved a project that would remove most of the carpet in all district schools and replace it with tile.
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Approved the 2022-2023 Parent/Student Information Guide
Approved the 2022-2023 salary schedule
Reviewed and renewed Career Technical Education policies
Approved to renew bid for milk
Approved to bid Child Nutrition Program: product and bread/bakery
Approved the following personnel actions:
Employments:
Emily Herbert- assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary
Johnny Randall Bryant Jr.- assistant principal at Zion Chapel
Katie Parrish- teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary
Courtney Day- teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary
Rebecca Garner- teacher at Zion Chapel High
Kevin Adams- special education teacher-aide at New Brockton High
Resignations:
Celeste Jones- teacher at New Brockton Elementary