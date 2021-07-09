Coffee County BoE approves superintendent contract

The Coffee County Schools Board of Education approved the contract for new superintendent Kelly Cobb at its meeting on Thursday.

Cobb was selected to be the new superintendent at the board’s June 29 meeting.

Along with approving the new contract, the board also approved the employee transfer agreement to transfer current superintendent Kevin Killingsworth to special consultant of the board, effective July 12. Killingsworth will officially retire sometime next month.

Each board member took time to congratulate Cobb on her new position, and Board President Brian McLeod also congratulated Killingsworth on his retirement and thanked him for his work as superintendent.

“He’s done an outstanding job in three very difficult years for us in the transition with growth in our school system,” McLeod said. “We’ve had a lot of construction projects going on. Not to mention throwing COVID in there, so it's been a very challenging three year period, and I think Kevin’s done a very admiral job of dealing with those issues and I know this retirement is well earned.”

Killingsworth thanked the employees of Coffee County Schools for their support as superintendent and during his previous positions in the school system.