Coffee County BOE approves vacancy announcement for superintendent

With the upcoming retirement of its superintendent, the Coffee County Board of Education on Tuesday approved a vacancy announcement for the positon during a special called meeting.

Current Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth has announced he will be retiring in August.

The board first reviewed a revised version of the job posting and changes that were made since the last time it hired the position. The board had discussed at a previous work session the changes to the informational brochure.

The final changes included updates about the school system’s curriculum changes, enrollment increases and personnel count. Revisions to the community and finance sections of the document were also made.

The vacancy has been posted and all applications are due by Friday, May 28.

In other action, Killingsworth asked for an increase in the pay rate for substitute nurses. He said the county was far behind other area school system’s pay for substitute nurses, which is between $17 and $20 per hour. The rate difference does impact hiring. The board approved to increase the rate from $13 to $18 per hour.