Coffee County BOE approves vacancy announcement for superintendent

With the upcoming retirement of its superintendent, the Coffee County Board of Education on Tuesday approved a vacancy announcement for the positon during a special called meeting.
Current Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth has announced he will be retiring in August.
The board first reviewed a revised version of the job posting and changes that were made since the last time it hired the position. The board had discussed at a previous work session the changes to the informational brochure.
The final changes included updates about the school system’s curriculum changes, enrollment increases and personnel count. Revisions to the community and finance sections of the document were also made.
The vacancy has been posted and all applications are due by Friday, May 28.
In other action, Killingsworth asked for an increase in the pay rate for substitute nurses. He said the county was far behind other area school system’s pay for substitute nurses, which is between $17 and $20 per hour. The rate difference does impact hiring. The board approved to increase the rate from $13 to $18 per hour.
The board also approved the purchase of two new school buses and the superintendent’s recommendations for personnel matters for both certificated and classified personnel, including the employment of seven new teachers and three leave requests.
Additionally, Killingsworth recognized several Coffee County sports teams and their school’s employees.
“I want to thank all of our employees for all their efforts for making this school year to be as smooth as it can considering what we were up against,” he said.
In his weekly update, Killingsworth said there were new COVID-19 cases compared to the previous week when no cases were reported.
“We want to continue to be cautious,” he said. “We have prom coming up, all three proms coming up here in the next 14 days, so hopefully we can get through those smoothly and graduation is right on the horizon. Hopefully, numbers will stay low and we will have graduation as normal and, hopefully, on regularly scheduled times.”
The Coffee County Board of Education will hold its next regular board meeting next Tuesday, May 4 at 5:30 p.m.