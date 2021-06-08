Coffee County BOE discusses superintendent search

The Coffee County Board of Education further outlined their search process for a new superintendent in their work session and meeting last week.

In the work session prior to the meeting, the board began by reviewing the results of a community survey concerning the new superintendent. The survey received 131 responses in total and participants were asked what traits were important in a superintendent and what interview questions the board should ask candidates. According to Board President Brian McLeod, honest and ethical were two traits included in many of the responses.

With all the applications turned in, the next step in the search is the board members individually reviewing each applicant and ranking their top five choices to be interviewed, which will take place throughout this week. The board will then finalize the interview process and announce the candidates who will be interviewed on June 15.

In his superintendent’s report, Killingsworth announced Coffee County Schools will not continue offering a virtual schooling option for grades K-8 during the 2021-2022 school year. Students in grades 9-12 may still apply for a virtual option through their school counselors, as mandated by the state.