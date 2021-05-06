Coffee County BOE OKs changes to 2022 graduation requirements

Other minor changes to the graduation requirements came from the Alabama State Department of Education. They include requiring students to fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form and pass a civics test, and the math sequencing for grades 7-12 were also changed. Harrison said the civics test has always been part of the requirements, but it has not been in the parent-student information guide.

“They’re really very minimal changes for what is on this sheet in comparison to what is in the blue book for the parent-student informational guide we’re currently using this year,” he said.

The diploma options are staying the same—honors endorsement, advanced endorsement and basic diploma—but there have been changes to the qualifications for each diploma. To go from a basic diploma to an advanced diploma, students will have to take a foreign language class. To go from an advanced diploma to an honors diploma, students will have to take a foreign language class, be enrolled in honors curriculum classes and log 30 hours of community service.

In his superintendent’s report, Killingsworth said they are working on additional career-tech opportunities with Elba City Schools that he hopes to be able to talk about openly soon.