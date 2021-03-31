Coffee County BOE OKs site improvements

In a special called meeting last Thursday, Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth had several items of business to discuss with the board, namely site improvements and repairs at Central Office, New Brockton High School and Zion Chapel.

Killingsworth said although it has been patched “numerous times,” the roof at Central Office has deteriorated in several places, causing leaks in the board room and down the hall to the technology room. Construction of the building was completed approximately 30 years ago, and he said to his knowledge, the “membrane on the flat portion” of the roof—the area experiencing the issues—has never been replaced.

“Central Office has needed this for a while, but we put it off to get the schools done first. We’re in a situation now to where it really needs to be replaced,” he said. “Now is the time to get this done.”

Killingsworth also said the roof over the auditorium/main office area at New Brockton High School has shingles in need of replacing.

In the meeting that followed, the board gave its approval to let bids for the two projects. Killingsworth listed the Zion Chapel science building and another building on ZCHS’s campus as alternates.