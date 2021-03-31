Coffee County BOE OKs site improvements

In a special called meeting last Thursday, Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth had several items of business to discuss with the board, namely site improvements and repairs at Central Office, New Brockton High School and Zion Chapel.
Killingsworth said although it has been patched “numerous times,” the roof at Central Office has deteriorated in several places, causing leaks in the board room and down the hall to the technology room. Construction of the building was completed approximately 30 years ago, and he said to his knowledge, the “membrane on the flat portion” of the roof—the area experiencing the issues—has never been replaced.
“Central Office has needed this for a while, but we put it off to get the schools done first. We’re in a situation now to where it really needs to be replaced,” he said. “Now is the time to get this done.”
Killingsworth also said the roof over the auditorium/main office area at New Brockton High School has shingles in need of replacing.
In the meeting that followed, the board gave its approval to let bids for the two projects. Killingsworth listed the Zion Chapel science building and another building on ZCHS’s campus as alternates.
Zion Chapel was also the location for the topic of discussion regarding site improvements. Killingsworth said the bank along the old property line, which the school system now owns both sides of, has grown to approximately 30-feet tall and is now considered to be a liability. In addition to being used as a playground by some of the students, the area fills with water and trees after long bouts of rain and impacts the baseball field.
“This past year with all the rain we’ve had, it’s been sloughing off,” Killingsworth said. “Trees falling off it and dirt falling off it into the ditch stops the ditch up, which is right next to the baseball field, and makes the ground soft on the field.”
South Alabama Electric cut down the trees along the bank, but the stumps remain and will also have to be removed. Because the bank is also cutting off their access to the property, Killingsworth said once the issue is resolved, they can begin to use that space to potentially expand parking or build additional buildings in the event that capacity becomes an issue.
Later in the meeting, the board again gave its approval to let bids for the project.
In other business:
The board approved the purchase of a new school bus from Transportation South at a cost of around $91,000.
The next meeting was scheduled for Thursday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m.
The following personnel actions were approved:
Resignations:
Matthew Sanders, teacher at New Brockton
Jeremy Tice, teacher at Zion Chapel
Lindsey Stinson, Pre-K aide at Zion Chapel Elementary