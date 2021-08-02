Coffee County Commissioner Josh Carnley announces campaign for Senate District 31

Coffee County Commissioner Josh Carnley announced Monday that he will run for the State Senate District 31 seat being vacated by longtime State Sen. Jimmy Holley.
“I have a strong conservative record as a Coffee County Commissioner. I fight every day for the things that make America great,” said Carnley, who is a Republican. “I would like to thank Senator Holley for his service to our area, and his long and storied career. I’m going to continue to be a voice for Coffee, Covington, Dale and Pike counties.”
Carnley is a native of Ino in Coffee County. He is an owner and president of SanBuck Insurance that has offices in Andalusia, Enterprise and Troy and provides personal, commercial and agricultural insurance throughout Alabama and Florida. He also farms cotton, peanuts, corn and beef cattle.
Carnley and his wife, the former Valerie Presley of Opp, have been married for 18 years. They have three children, daughters Presley, 15, and Stella, 12, and son John Matthew, 9, who attend public school in Opp.
“I’m from a little place called Ino. It’s a speck on the map, but when you add up these small towns, you get a mass of people who love and value their way of life,” Carnley said. “I intend to be a voice for fiscal responsibility, economic growth, our children’s education, support for our military, and freedom from the burden of government. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our freedoms are fragile – we need state officials who will fight for freedom, not yield to the tyranny of government.”
Carnley is an Enterprise Rotarian and a deacon at Ino Baptist Church. He serves as the Coffee County representative on the ChocPea Yellow River Watershed Authority and is also a board member for the Greater Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The seat currently by Holley will be an open seat in the 2022 since Holley announced he will not seek reelection. District 31 currently encompasses all of Coffee, Covington and Pike counties, and the northern portion of Dale County.