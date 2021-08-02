Coffee County Commissioner Josh Carnley announces campaign for Senate District 31

Coffee County Commissioner Josh Carnley announced Monday that he will run for the State Senate District 31 seat being vacated by longtime State Sen. Jimmy Holley.

“I have a strong conservative record as a Coffee County Commissioner. I fight every day for the things that make America great,” said Carnley, who is a Republican. “I would like to thank Senator Holley for his service to our area, and his long and storied career. I’m going to continue to be a voice for Coffee, Covington, Dale and Pike counties.”

Carnley is a native of Ino in Coffee County. He is an owner and president of SanBuck Insurance that has offices in Andalusia, Enterprise and Troy and provides personal, commercial and agricultural insurance throughout Alabama and Florida. He also farms cotton, peanuts, corn and beef cattle.

Carnley and his wife, the former Valerie Presley of Opp, have been married for 18 years. They have three children, daughters Presley, 15, and Stella, 12, and son John Matthew, 9, who attend public school in Opp.