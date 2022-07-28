Coffee County Family Services to host Back to School Bash

All In Credit Union has teamed up with the Coffee County Family Services Center to provide a great start to the school year for 280 deserving Coffee County children. The Coffee County Family Services Center was one of 10 non-profit organizations who received funding through the All In Credit Union’s Grant Program. Family Services is using this funding to provide shoes, clothing, backpacks, and school supplies to children who otherwise might not have what the need to begin school.

Almost 2,600 of Coffee County’s school-aged children live in poverty with 1,200 of those in extreme poverty and more than 350 Coffee County who are reported to be homeless. Families with limited income often face decisions such as keeping the lights on or putting food on the table. The average school supply list will cost each family an average of $50 per child so providing these items is impossible for many families. Winning the $20,000 grant from All In Credit Union has allowed the Coffee County Family Services Center and its many local partners to identify 280 children who are most at risk of school failure due to lack of resources.

The E. L Gibson Foundation has provided funding for a health kit for each family that contains basic first aid supplies, a forehead thermometer, and first aid instructions. The Coffee County community as a whole generously donated body wash, shampoo, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and other items during the “Love, Coffee County” toiletry drive in February and these items will be given to each child in an All In Credit Union gym bag. Many clubs and organizations have provided new shoes, clothing, socks, and underwear so that each child can feel their best on the first day of school.

Families who are pre-registered for this event will come to the Coffee County Farm Center on Friday, July 29 beginning at 8:00 a.m. to pick up their back-to-school items. More than 60 community volunteers will be on hand to assist with the Back to School Bash.

About Coffee County Family Services Center:

Coffee County Family Services Center is a non-profit organization located in Enterprise, Alabama that has been serving the community since 1998. It is committed to aiding Coffee County families with providing a safe and stable home for their children. Family Services offers a wide variety of services such as parenting classes for young adults, teens, and non-custodial fathers, as well as special classes for parents of adjudicated youth. They offer health education, comprehensive resource referrals, supervised visitation and monitored exchange, and the Annual Toys for Tots program.