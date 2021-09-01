Coffee County Habitat for Humanity dedicates 25th house

On Sunday, Coffee County Habitat for Humanity handed off the keys to the owners of the 25th new home since the organization formed in 1999.
Located in Elba, the home for the Flowers family came shortly on the heels of the completion of its neighboring house—the 24th dedicated Habitat home—in June. Jeanine Roberts, board member, said the lots were cleared in December 2019 and ground broke in June 2020.
“We had the land and the equipment, and we were already there, so we felt like it was easier for (the houses) to be built at the same time,” she said. “We won’t do that again—it was a handful.”
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is an ecumenical Christian housing Program that builds quality, energy efficient homes in partnership with low income families who live in substandard or otherwise unsuitable conditions and who don’t qualify for any other type of home loan. Each prospective family fills out an application that is then reviewed by a Family Selection Committee.
“It’s not a, ‘You’re third on the list’ type thing because a lot of times circumstances change with people, and they may not have a need for a house when we get the opportunity to build one for them,” Roberts said. “We keep all of the applications in a file, and when we have a house we go back through them and see what family would fit in the house the best. Then, we call the families and have them update their application to see if their circumstances have or have not changed.”
A little known fact about Habitat homes is that the homes are not free. Families that are matched with a home pay a $500 deposit and have a mortgage-type payment at zero percent interest for 10, 15, 20 or 30 years that goes back into the organization to help fund future builds.
“We take the cost of the home, all the materials that we have used, if there’s any cost in the land, appliances and everything we’ve had to purchase for the home, then add all of that up, divide it by the years of payment and they pay it back to us,” Roberts said. “Homes are built with a lot of donated materials, and a lot of the labor is donated, but there are still some things we have to pay for.”
In addition to the deposit, the families are also asked to help work on their home and to also work on other Habitat homes in the future. Roberts said they already have a location for another home, but the current situation with the cost of building materials and a shortage of volunteers has complicated things.
“We try to keep the houses as least expensive as possible, so we’re going to wait until the market levels back out,” she said. “Number one, everybody’s so busy and they can’t find help, so it’s hard to pull (volunteers) off their jobs to come help us. Two, the building materials are so high, and there’s a shortage of things. Whirlpool usually gives us appliances for each Habitat house, but because of COVID they were not able to donate to these last two houses, so we had to buy appliances which added an extra $1,500 expense on each of those two houses.”
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity receives no government funds and is not a United Way agency, so support is generated entirely by donations from businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals. Those interested in donating or volunteering are encouraged to contact Roberts at 334-313-8885 or by mail at P.O. Box 311487, Enterprise.
Roberts thanked the following individuals and businesses for their assistance in building these two homes: Larry Johnson Construction; Sam Curtis; Bob Turner; Terry Cauthen; Price Tuley; Charles Welch; Cindy Crawford; Jenny Allen; Lucia and Parrish Grantham; Mark and Candace Vaughan; Steve and Grantham Renea; Carole Johnson; the City of Elba; Blinds by Jeanine; First United Methodist of Enterprise; St. Luke United Methodist of Enterprise; First Baptist Church of Enterprise; Goolsby Plumbing & Electrical; National Security Ins. Co.; Fred and Lawanda Grill; Henry Reagan; Anne Feagin; Elba United Methodist; Sanbuck Ins/John Buck; Thomas Baker; Father Daughter Dance proceeds; Lucky Lawn, Enterprise Rotary Club; the family of Janice Jones; Coffee County Master Gardener’s; Sam Boswell Honda; Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club; Kent and Judy Kimball; Kay Hill; Elizabeth Sherling; Suzanne Whittaker; Sandra Thornton; Dee Martin; Enterprise Chamber of Commerce; Fall Festival proceeds; and Jeff Luther.
She also issued a special thanks to board volunteers and Charlene and Eugene Goolsby “for their many years of service, sweat, compassion, and love.”