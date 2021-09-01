Coffee County Habitat for Humanity dedicates 25th house

A little known fact about Habitat homes is that the homes are not free. Families that are matched with a home pay a $500 deposit and have a mortgage-type payment at zero percent interest for 10, 15, 20 or 30 years that goes back into the organization to help fund future builds.

“We take the cost of the home, all the materials that we have used, if there’s any cost in the land, appliances and everything we’ve had to purchase for the home, then add all of that up, divide it by the years of payment and they pay it back to us,” Roberts said. “Homes are built with a lot of donated materials, and a lot of the labor is donated, but there are still some things we have to pay for.”

In addition to the deposit, the families are also asked to help work on their home and to also work on other Habitat homes in the future. Roberts said they already have a location for another home, but the current situation with the cost of building materials and a shortage of volunteers has complicated things.