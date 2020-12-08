Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is thriving

The Enterprise Lions Club welcomed Charlene Goolsby to a recent meeting to speak about the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity.
Goolsby began her presentation by reviewing the brochure she brought and thanking the many volunteer groups who have helped build homes for families in Coffee County. She noted that the community is blessed to have so many skilled volunteers and credited the military presence for much of that help. Volunteers also come from as far away as Fort Payne and have been providing valuable assistance to Habitat for more than thirty years. Goolsby said when they come, they are completely self-sufficient and bring everything they need for their stay.
Coffee County Habitat for Humanity was formed in 1999, and the first house was dedicated in 2001. Since then, the organization has built 25 houses with two nearing completion in Elba. It has actually helped twenty-eight families as a few of the homes have changed ownership over the years.
Goolsby reported that the homes typically cost between $54,000 and $56,000 to build; however, the homes in Elba are going to cost more, closer to $75,000 each, due to work that had to be done on the lots before the homes could be built and the high cost of building materials now.
Currently, Habitat builds two to three houses a year, depending on the availability of funds, land and volunteer labor. Once the homes are completed, volunteers from Master Gardeners perform the landscaping on the property.
Habitat for Humanity could not function or be as successful as it has been without faithful donors and volunteers. Many churches in the local area make monthly donations; as much as $20,000 in donations a year helps to keep the organization going. Goolsby pointed out that anyone can donate funds, and many choose to honor friends or family members with donations to the program.
She reiterated how skilled volunteers play a vital role in completing a home. Habitat has no paid staff – all board members are volunteers, and Goolsby credited their commitment and abilities for the success of the local organization.
Families who apply for a home through Habitat for Humanity must complete a detailed and comprehensive application. Certain financial means must be met regarding income and ability to pay a monthly mortgage payment. In addition, the family must be willing to commit to helping build their house. Goolsby said the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity likes to build for families so that the children will have a comfortable and safe home to grow up in.
Following her presentation, Lions President Warren Bowron thanked Goolsby for coming to speak and for all the work she does for Habitat before he presented her with a Lions challenge coin.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at Po Folks in Enterprise for lunch and a business meeting.
