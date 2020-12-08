Coffee County Habitat for Humanity is thriving

The Enterprise Lions Club welcomed Charlene Goolsby to a recent meeting to speak about the Coffee County Habitat for Humanity.

Goolsby began her presentation by reviewing the brochure she brought and thanking the many volunteer groups who have helped build homes for families in Coffee County. She noted that the community is blessed to have so many skilled volunteers and credited the military presence for much of that help. Volunteers also come from as far away as Fort Payne and have been providing valuable assistance to Habitat for more than thirty years. Goolsby said when they come, they are completely self-sufficient and bring everything they need for their stay.

Coffee County Habitat for Humanity was formed in 1999, and the first house was dedicated in 2001. Since then, the organization has built 25 houses with two nearing completion in Elba. It has actually helped twenty-eight families as a few of the homes have changed ownership over the years.

Goolsby reported that the homes typically cost between $54,000 and $56,000 to build; however, the homes in Elba are going to cost more, closer to $75,000 each, due to work that had to be done on the lots before the homes could be built and the high cost of building materials now.