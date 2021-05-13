Coffee County home to one of over 250 Royal Family Kids' Camps

The Royal Family Kids’ Camp in Coffee County is one of several non-denominational camps for children in the country, and Mo Sessions is proud to be associated with the program.

Originally conceived by Bill Sneed, the Royal Family Kids’ Camp had its beginnings in Coffee County as the Enterprise Christian Youth Camp. When the group that was instrumental in starting the camp found out about the Royal Family Kids’ Camp, which originated in California in 1985, it decided to adopt this program and establish a RFK camp in place of the Enterprise Christian Youth Camp.

The Royal Family Kids’ Camp is designed especially for youth ages 7-12 who have been the victims of sexual abuse, and there are over 200 such camps in the United States. The RFK camp in Coffee County opened in 2001.

The camp has room for 35 campers with two adult counselors for each child. Sessions said that because of the nature of the abuse these youth have experienced, it is important to have counselors that the children can trust. All of the counselors are volunteers and include adult, college-aged and junior counselors who are high school students. Some even come from out of the state to volunteer.