 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County Jail Report
0 comments

Coffee County Jail Report

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 23 and August 29. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

August 23

Charles Jones, 57, Samson – probation violation

Thomas Parker, 24, Bowling Green, KY – possession of controlled substance (x2), drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon

Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville – public intoxication

August 24

Andrew Nunez, 26, Enterprise – distribution of control substance

August 25

Jason Veasey, 32, Elba – probation violation

August 26

Frederick Dean, 28, Elba – probation violation

Dwayne Johnson, 32, Enterprise – probation violation (x3)

August 27

Charlie Stewart, 28, Daleville – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Joshua Griffin, 30, Enterprise – robbery 1st

Kermire Williams, 26, Elba – chemical endangerment of a child (x3)

Myesia Morrisette, 29, Elba – chemical endangerment of a child (x3)

Simon Truitt, 40, New Brockton – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

Freddie McGee, 28, Enterprise – robbery 1st

Tara Johnson, 30, Enterprise – probation violation

James Solis, 31, Banks – burglary 3rd

Samoyah Oliver, 21, Elba – robbery 1st

Jlyn Cole, 23, Elba – robbery 1st

Cederick Wilder, 23, Enterprise – robbery 1st

August 28

Deana Blevins, 35, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence

August 29

Tony Daniels, 20, Elba – public intoxication

Ashley Brand, 47, Glenwood – D.U.I. (alcohol)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Now is the time to be vigilant
News

Now is the time to be vigilant

Recently, the number of daily new coronavirus cases has declined nationwide. Several experts credit an increase in mask wearing for this recen…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert