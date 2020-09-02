Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 23 and August 29. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
August 23
Charles Jones, 57, Samson – probation violation
Thomas Parker, 24, Bowling Green, KY – possession of controlled substance (x2), drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon
Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville – public intoxication
August 24
Andrew Nunez, 26, Enterprise – distribution of control substance
August 25
Jason Veasey, 32, Elba – probation violation
August 26
Frederick Dean, 28, Elba – probation violation
Dwayne Johnson, 32, Enterprise – probation violation (x3)
August 27
Charlie Stewart, 28, Daleville – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Joshua Griffin, 30, Enterprise – robbery 1st
Kermire Williams, 26, Elba – chemical endangerment of a child (x3)
Myesia Morrisette, 29, Elba – chemical endangerment of a child (x3)
Simon Truitt, 40, New Brockton – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
Freddie McGee, 28, Enterprise – robbery 1st
Tara Johnson, 30, Enterprise – probation violation
James Solis, 31, Banks – burglary 3rd
Samoyah Oliver, 21, Elba – robbery 1st
Jlyn Cole, 23, Elba – robbery 1st
Cederick Wilder, 23, Enterprise – robbery 1st
August 28
Deana Blevins, 35, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence
August 29
Tony Daniels, 20, Elba – public intoxication
Ashley Brand, 47, Glenwood – D.U.I. (alcohol)
