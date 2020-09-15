Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 6 and September 12. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.
September 6
Donald Arnette, 50, New Brockton – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Isaac McCall, 20, Elba – charge not listed
Amanda Rine, 37, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, courtesy hold
September 7
Susan Logiotatos, 27, Dozier – public intoxication
James Snell, 24, Enterprise – D.U.I. (controlled substances)
September 8
Chiquita Hatcher, 34, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Derwin Taylor, 32, Elba – probation violation
September 10
Randy Crawford, 56, New Brockton – charge not listed
Kenneth Jones, 26, Enterprise – probation revocation (x2)
Dustin Stinson, 32, Elba – probation violation
September 11
Andi Beck, 29, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd
Ryan Beck, 29, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd
Trenton Woodham, 23, New Brockton – drug court sanction
September 12
Dangelo Threat, 23, Daleville – possession of marijuana 2nd, attempt to elude (no injury)
Rena Berry, 51, Jack – D.U.I. (any substance)
Curtis Bighem, 53, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Jeremy Richard, 34, Enterprise – public intoxication
Robert Beck, 28, Elba – domestic violence 3rd, failure to appear
