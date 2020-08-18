Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 9 and August 15. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City and State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.
August 9
John Pugh, 22, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, resisting arrest
Terrick Edwards, 39, Enterprise – failure to appear, probation violation (x2)
Troy Lavery, 30, Chandler, NC – public intoxication, public lewdness or exposure
August 10
Bradley Moore, 40, Fort Walton Beach, FL – fugitive from justice
Meagan Hixson, 25, Jack – receiving stolen property 1st, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia
Martha Byrd, 59, Portland, OR – financial exploitation of an elderly person 1st
Thomas Barrentine, 26, Daleville – theft of property 1st
Jonathan Colon, 25, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Billy Farris, 36, Elba – charge not listed
Durden Dennis, 44, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia
August 11
Adrian Cason, 45, Elba – failure to appear
Christopher Yarborough, 33, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of marijuana 2nd
August 12
Benjamin Smith, 31, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Joseph Burkett, 44, Ozark – failure to appear
Michael Odom, 46, Jack – receiving stolen property 1st, possession of controlled substance
Teresa Spears, 48, Jack – receiving stolen property 1st, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia
Jamal Harris, 42, Dothan – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Christopher Broaden, 29, Enterprise – probation violation
August 13
Alex Powell, 28, Enterprise – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
Christopher Qualls, 28, Enterprise – receiving stolen property 2nd, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm
Dana Prichard, 40, Kinston, AK – criminal trespass 3rd
August 14
Rickey Varner, 39, Enterprise – failure to appear (felony x3), failure to appear (misdemeanor)
Shannon Sexton, 33, Daleville – probation violation (felony x4)
August 15
Christopher Morrison, 34, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!