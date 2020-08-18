You have permission to edit this article.
Coffee County Jail Report
  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 9 and August 15. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City and State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.

August 9

John Pugh, 22, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, resisting arrest

Terrick Edwards, 39, Enterprise – failure to appear, probation violation (x2)

Troy Lavery, 30, Chandler, NC – public intoxication, public lewdness or exposure

August 10

Bradley Moore, 40, Fort Walton Beach, FL – fugitive from justice

Meagan Hixson, 25, Jack – receiving stolen property 1st, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia

Martha Byrd, 59, Portland, OR – financial exploitation of an elderly person 1st

Thomas Barrentine, 26, Daleville – theft of property 1st

Jonathan Colon, 25, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Billy Farris, 36, Elba – charge not listed

Durden Dennis, 44, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia

August 11

Adrian Cason, 45, Elba – failure to appear

Christopher Yarborough, 33, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol), possession of marijuana 2nd

August 12

Benjamin Smith, 31, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Joseph Burkett, 44, Ozark – failure to appear

Michael Odom, 46, Jack – receiving stolen property 1st, possession of controlled substance

Teresa Spears, 48, Jack – receiving stolen property 1st, possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

Jamal Harris, 42, Dothan – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Christopher Broaden, 29, Enterprise – probation violation

August 13

Alex Powell, 28, Enterprise – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

Christopher Qualls, 28, Enterprise – receiving stolen property 2nd, certain persons forbidden to possess firearm

Dana Prichard, 40, Kinston, AK – criminal trespass 3rd

August 14

Rickey Varner, 39, Enterprise – failure to appear (felony x3), failure to appear (misdemeanor)

Shannon Sexton, 33, Daleville – probation violation (felony x4)

August 15

Christopher Morrison, 34, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

