Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 30 and September 5. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge:
August 30
Anna Tovar, 23, Daleville – D.U.I. (alcohol)
September 1
Lakwan Jackson, 20, Enterprise – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana 2nd, carrying concealed pistol without permit, probation violation
Raheem Miller, 39, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Robert Dennis, 59, Enterprise – criminal trespass 3rd
September 2
Jaliqua Purifoy, 28, Cantonmount, FL – theft of property 1st
Jun Han, 30, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Alice Edwards, 50, Elba – public intoxication
September 3
Walter Dewrell, 47, Enterprise – possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia
Jason Belvin, 41, Newton – theft of property 1st
September 4
Steven Payne, 59, Enterprise – contempt of court
September 5
Jeremy Richard, 34, Enterprise – disorderly conduct, public intoxication
