 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County Jail Report
0 comments

Coffee County Jail Report

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 30 and September 5. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge:

August 30

Anna Tovar, 23, Daleville – D.U.I. (alcohol)

September 1

Lakwan Jackson, 20, Enterprise – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana 2nd, carrying concealed pistol without permit, probation violation

Raheem Miller, 39, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Robert Dennis, 59, Enterprise – criminal trespass 3rd

September 2

Jaliqua Purifoy, 28, Cantonmount, FL – theft of property 1st

Jun Han, 30, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Alice Edwards, 50, Elba – public intoxication

September 3

Walter Dewrell, 47, Enterprise – possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

Jason Belvin, 41, Newton – theft of property 1st

September 4

Steven Payne, 59, Enterprise – contempt of court

September 5

Jeremy Richard, 34, Enterprise – disorderly conduct, public intoxication

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coffee County Jail Report
News

Coffee County Jail Report

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 23 and August 29. The information is in the following format: name…

News

Spooky in the City set for Oct. 30

Enterprise Parks and Recreation's annual Spooky in the Park event will be replaced this year by a socially-distanced friendly Halloween event:…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert