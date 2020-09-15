 Skip to main content
Coffee County Jail Report
  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 6 and September 12. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.

September 6

Donald Arnette, 50, New Brockton – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Isaac McCall, 20, Elba – charge not listed

Amanda Rine, 37, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, courtesy hold

September 7

Susan Logiotatos, 27, Dozier – public intoxication

James Snell, 24, Enterprise – D.U.I. (controlled substances)

September 8

Chiquita Hatcher, 34, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Derwin Taylor, 32, Elba – probation violation

September 10

Randy Crawford, 56, New Brockton – charge not listed

Kenneth Jones, 26, Enterprise – probation revocation (x2)

Dustin Stinson, 32, Elba – probation violation

September 11

Andi Beck, 29, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd

Ryan Beck, 29, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd

Trenton Woodham, 23, New Brockton – drug court sanction

September 12

Dangelo Threat, 23, Daleville – possession of marijuana 2nd, attempt to elude (no injury)

Rena Berry, 51, Jack – D.U.I. (any substance)

Curtis Bighem, 53, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Jeremy Richard, 34, Enterprise – public intoxication

Robert Beck, 28, Elba – domestic violence 3rd, failure to appear

