Coffee County Jail Report
Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 13 and September 19. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

September 14

Deandre Carlton, 42, Enterprise – bond revocation

Tanner Horton, 22, Kinston – domestic violence 3rd

Constance McLeod, 38, Wichita, KS – domestic violence 3rd, failure to appear

Amon Hockemeyer, 21, Enterprise – probation violation

 

September 15

Thekyira Jones, 25, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

 

September 17

Larry Burks, 20, Daleville – domestic violence 3rd, criminal trespass 3rd

 

September 18

Jazmine Gilford, 28, Enterprise – D.U.I. (controlled substances), possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Jonathan Lipham, 34, Albertville – domestic violence 3rd

 

September 19

Ricky Hill, 24, Elba – terrorist threats, attempt to elude (no injury), criminal trespass 3rd

Beverly Green, 61, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Donneshia Myles, 28, Enterprise – drug court sanction

Maurice Waters, 50, Elba – domestic violence 3rd, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

 

 

 

