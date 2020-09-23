Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 13 and September 19. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
September 14
Deandre Carlton, 42, Enterprise – bond revocation
Tanner Horton, 22, Kinston – domestic violence 3rd
Constance McLeod, 38, Wichita, KS – domestic violence 3rd, failure to appear
Amon Hockemeyer, 21, Enterprise – probation violation
September 15
Thekyira Jones, 25, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
September 17
Larry Burks, 20, Daleville – domestic violence 3rd, criminal trespass 3rd
September 18
Jazmine Gilford, 28, Enterprise – D.U.I. (controlled substances), possession with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Jonathan Lipham, 34, Albertville – domestic violence 3rd
September 19
Ricky Hill, 24, Elba – terrorist threats, attempt to elude (no injury), criminal trespass 3rd
Beverly Green, 61, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Donneshia Myles, 28, Enterprise – drug court sanction
Maurice Waters, 50, Elba – domestic violence 3rd, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
