 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County Jail report
0 comments

Coffee County Jail report

  • 0

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 27 and October 3. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and charge.

September 27

Lesherm Wright, 29, Enterprise – theft of property 4th

Kendrick Broxton, 34, Enterprise – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation

Kyshia Brewer, 41, Chancellor – failure to appear

Walter Johnson, 41, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana 2nd

September 28

Christopher Bryant, 34, homeless – attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, probation violation

David Wallace, 35, Kinston – burglary 3rd

Adrian Terry, 39, Enterprise – possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of controlled substance

September 29

Dayse Pritchard, 26, Enterprise – burglary 2nd, interference with custody

Antonio Stanfield, 60, Enterprise – possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia

Charles McClatchey, 32, Enterprise – failure to appear

September 30

Alonzo McCullough, 34, Enterprise – possession of controlled substance, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass 3rd, drug paraphernalia

Shannon Dooley, 41, Ariton – possession of controlled substance

Jeremy Morgan, 36, Jack – possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia

James Russell, 30, homeless – indecent exposure, harassment

Steven Magwood, 50, Elba – public intoxication

October 1

Daishawn King, 19, Enterprise – probation violation

Noah Elmore, 42, Opp – attempt to elude

October 3

Kennedy Merriex, 36, Enterprise – domestic violence (x2), failure to appear (x4)

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 20 and September 26. The information is in the following format…

News

Stadium project nearly complete

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth updated the Coffee County Board of Education on several capital improvement projects at Thursday’s meeting …

ESCC hires 2 recruiters
News

ESCC hires 2 recruiters

Enterprise State Community College has added two new members with skills in recruitment and the aviation industry to its recruitment team.

+4
House burns on N. Main Street
News

House burns on N. Main Street

A large house fire lit up Main Street Monday morning while simultaneously covering it in billowing dark, black smoke that could be seen across town.

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert