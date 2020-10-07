Coffee County Jail report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 27 and October 3. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and charge.
September 27
Lesherm Wright, 29, Enterprise – theft of property 4th
Kendrick Broxton, 34, Enterprise – domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation
Kyshia Brewer, 41, Chancellor – failure to appear
Walter Johnson, 41, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana 2nd
September 28
Christopher Bryant, 34, homeless – attempt to elude (no injury), resisting arrest, probation violation
David Wallace, 35, Kinston – burglary 3rd
Adrian Terry, 39, Enterprise – possession of marijuana 2nd, possession of controlled substance
September 29
Dayse Pritchard, 26, Enterprise – burglary 2nd, interference with custody
Antonio Stanfield, 60, Enterprise – possession w/ intent to distribute controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia
Charles McClatchey, 32, Enterprise – failure to appear
September 30
Alonzo McCullough, 34, Enterprise – possession of controlled substance, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass 3rd, drug paraphernalia
Shannon Dooley, 41, Ariton – possession of controlled substance
Jeremy Morgan, 36, Jack – possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia
James Russell, 30, homeless – indecent exposure, harassment
Steven Magwood, 50, Elba – public intoxication
October 1
Daishawn King, 19, Enterprise – probation violation
Noah Elmore, 42, Opp – attempt to elude
October 3
Kennedy Merriex, 36, Enterprise – domestic violence (x2), failure to appear (x4)
