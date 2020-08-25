Coffee County Jail Report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 16 and August 22. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.
August 16
Cornelius Medley, 19, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Jose Bacbol, 26, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Donnie Spicer, 56, New Brockton – attempt to elude (no injury)
August 17
Skylar Tice, 24, Coffee Springs – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Brandon Lolley, 36, Chancellor – courtesy hold
Cody Buckley, 28, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Evelyn Smith, 38, Panama City, FL – obstructing justice using false identity
August 18
Thomas Highsmith, 29, Daleville – D.U.I. (any substance), possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia
Kemaya Patterson, 19, Ozark – domestic violence 3rd
August 19
Zane Hall, 33, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Deandre Carlton, 42, Enterprise – distribution of control substance (x2)
August 20
Ja’Shawn Hammonds, 20, Elba – burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 3rd, theft of property 4th
Norma Alers, 33, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd
Deana Blevins, 35, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, failure to appear (x5)
Cody Schaffer, 28, Bristol, FL – theft of property 3rd, sodomy 1st, rape 1st
Samuel White, 57, Enterprise – contempt of court
Rebecca Madison, 33, Dothan – fugitive from justice
August 21
Tyshon Jones, 21, Enterprise – probation violation
Teresa Spears, 48, Goshen – D.U.I. (any substance), possession of controlled substance
Summer Tankersley, 30, Elba – fugitive from justice
Marvin McCauley, 31, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd
August 22
Daniel Deleon, 33, Lajoya, TX – public intoxication, attempt to elude (no injury), possession of marijuana 2nd
Leeardis Macklin, 40, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear (x2)
