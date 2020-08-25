 Skip to main content
Coffee County Jail Report
Coffee County Jail Report

  Updated
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 16 and August 22. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.

August 16

Cornelius Medley, 19, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Jose Bacbol, 26, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Donnie Spicer, 56, New Brockton – attempt to elude (no injury)

August 17

Skylar Tice, 24, Coffee Springs – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Brandon Lolley, 36, Chancellor – courtesy hold

Cody Buckley, 28, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Evelyn Smith, 38, Panama City, FL – obstructing justice using false identity

August 18

Thomas Highsmith, 29, Daleville – D.U.I. (any substance), possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana 1st, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia

Kemaya Patterson, 19, Ozark – domestic violence 3rd

August 19

Zane Hall, 33, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Deandre Carlton, 42, Enterprise – distribution of control substance (x2)

August 20

Ja’Shawn Hammonds, 20, Elba – burglary 3rd, criminal mischief 3rd, theft of property 4th

Norma Alers, 33, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd

Deana Blevins, 35, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, failure to appear (x5)

Cody Schaffer, 28, Bristol, FL – theft of property 3rd, sodomy 1st, rape 1st

Samuel White, 57, Enterprise – contempt of court

Rebecca Madison, 33, Dothan – fugitive from justice

August 21

Tyshon Jones, 21, Enterprise – probation violation

Teresa Spears, 48, Goshen – D.U.I. (any substance), possession of controlled substance

Summer Tankersley, 30, Elba – fugitive from justice

Marvin McCauley, 31, New Brockton – domestic violence 3rd

August 22

Daniel Deleon, 33, Lajoya, TX – public intoxication, attempt to elude (no injury), possession of marijuana 2nd

Leeardis Macklin, 40, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear (x2)

