Coffee County Jail report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 4 and October 10. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.
October 4
Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville – public intoxication, failure to appear
Jeremy Richard, 34, Enterprise – arson 2nd
October 5
Tiffany Johnson-Rosario, 31, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Ashley Moore, 41, Kinston – public intoxication
October 6
Jeremiah Barefoot, 30, Elba – probation violation
Arthur Sanders, 29, Elba – domestic violence 3rd
Brock Parrish, 26, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
Kyle Elmore, 24, Opp – probation violation
October 8
Lanina Sasser, 36, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia
Shelby Stephens, 24, Alabama – probation violation (x2)
Jodi Johnson, 41, Elba – possession of controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (x3)
October 9
Walter Council, 38, Enterprise – bond revocation (x4)
Charles McClatchey, 32, Enterprise – drug court sanction
Bobbie Pennington, 52, Enterprise – illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card (x22)
October 10
Rick Burch, 49, Elba – burglary 3rd, resisting arrest
Alfredo Loredo, 21, Enterprise – failure to appear, bond revocation (x3)
Vermillion Dailey, 40, Enterprise – probation violation
Misty McGee, 46, Daleville – D.U.I. (controlled substance)
