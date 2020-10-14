 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County Jail Report
0 comments

Coffee County Jail Report

  • 0

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 4 and October 10. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.

October 4

Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville – public intoxication, failure to appear

Jeremy Richard, 34, Enterprise – arson 2nd

October 5

Tiffany Johnson-Rosario, 31, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Ashley Moore, 41, Kinston – public intoxication

October 6

Jeremiah Barefoot, 30, Elba – probation violation

Arthur Sanders, 29, Elba – domestic violence 3rd

Brock Parrish, 26, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

Kyle Elmore, 24, Opp – probation violation

October 8

Lanina Sasser, 36, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia

Shelby Stephens, 24, Alabama – probation violation (x2)

Jodi Johnson, 41, Elba – possession of controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (x3)

October 9

Walter Council, 38, Enterprise – bond revocation (x4)

Charles McClatchey, 32, Enterprise – drug court sanction

Bobbie Pennington, 52, Enterprise – illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card (x22)

October 10

Rick Burch, 49, Elba – burglary 3rd, resisting arrest

Alfredo Loredo, 21, Enterprise – failure to appear, bond revocation (x3)

Vermillion Dailey, 40, Enterprise – probation violation

Misty McGee, 46, Daleville – D.U.I. (controlled substance)

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Coffee County Jail report

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between September 27 and October 3. The information is in the following format: n…

Watch Now: Related Video

The World's Smallest St. Patrick's Day Parade 2013 - Enterprise, AL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert