Coffee County Jail Reports

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 2 and August 8. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.
August 2
Heather Williams, 32, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd
Neigel Johnson, 42, Vance, AL – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Omar Seda, 39, Enterprise, AL – fugitive from justice
August 3
Wendy Pickett, 46, Enterprise, AL – theft of property 1st
Jimmy McGee, 56, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd
Jesus Morales-Munoz, 56, Enterprise, AL – public intoxication
August 4
Jose Xol-Y-Xol, 19, Enterprise, AL – rape 2nd
Jaquinton Williams, 25, Enterprise, AL – bond revocation
Ellis McGhee, 46, Coral Springs, FL – public intoxication, disorderly conduct
August 5
William Tucker, 45, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd
Gregory Rogers, 45, Enterprise, AL – public intoxication
Andy Tinker, 37, Enterprise, AL – probation violation
Nicholas Neal, 33, Enterprise, AL – bond revocation (x5)
Carolyn Bradley, 33, Jakin, GA – fugitive from justice
Jessica Stokes, 30, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd
Joe Thomas, 32, Unk, AL – interference with custody
August 6
Kiehym Mullins, 22, Enterprise, AL – public intoxication
Eric Vincent, 29, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd
