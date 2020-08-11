You have permission to edit this article.
Coffee County Jail Reports
Coffee County Jail Reports

  • Updated
The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between August 2 and August 8. The information is in the following format: Name, Age, City/State of Residence, and Arrest Charge.

August 2

Heather Williams, 32, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd

Neigel Johnson, 42, Vance, AL – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Omar Seda, 39, Enterprise, AL – fugitive from justice

August 3

Wendy Pickett, 46, Enterprise, AL – theft of property 1st

Jimmy McGee, 56, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd

Jesus Morales-Munoz, 56, Enterprise, AL – public intoxication

August 4

Jose Xol-Y-Xol, 19, Enterprise, AL – rape 2nd

Jaquinton Williams, 25, Enterprise, AL – bond revocation

Ellis McGhee, 46, Coral Springs, FL – public intoxication, disorderly conduct

August 5

William Tucker, 45, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd

Gregory Rogers, 45, Enterprise, AL – public intoxication

Andy Tinker, 37, Enterprise, AL – probation violation

Nicholas Neal, 33, Enterprise, AL – bond revocation (x5)

Carolyn Bradley, 33, Jakin, GA – fugitive from justice

Jessica Stokes, 30, Enterprise, AL – domestic violence 3rd

Joe Thomas, 32, Unk, AL – interference with custody

August 6

Kiehym Mullins, 22, Enterprise, AL – public intoxication

Eric Vincent, 29, Enterprise – domestic violence 3rd

