Coffee County Jail Reports

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 11 and October 18. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.
October 11
Franklin Myatt, 45, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
October 12
Marc Posey, 35, Enterprise – burglary third
Samantha Johnson, 39, Enterprise – public intoxication
October 13
Shone Carpenter, 34, Newton – probation violation
October 15
Alex Diaz, 24, Enterprise – public intoxication
October 16
Donneshia Myles, 28, Enterprise – drug court sanction
Melissa Phillips, 50, Graceville, Fla. – D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear x2
October 18
Aaron Beck, 43, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)
Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville – public intoxication
Justin Harrison, 40, Elba – domestic violence third
