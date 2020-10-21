 Skip to main content
Coffee County Jail Reports
Coffee County Jail Reports

The following people were booked into the Coffee County Jail between October 11 and October 18. The information is in the following format: name, age, city/state of residence and arrest charge.

October 11

Franklin Myatt, 45, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

October 12

Marc Posey, 35, Enterprise – burglary third

Samantha Johnson, 39, Enterprise – public intoxication

October 13

Shone Carpenter, 34, Newton – probation violation

October 15

Alex Diaz, 24, Enterprise – public intoxication

October 16

Donneshia Myles, 28, Enterprise – drug court sanction

Melissa Phillips, 50, Graceville, Fla. – D.U.I. (alcohol), failure to appear x2

October 18

Aaron Beck, 43, Enterprise – D.U.I. (alcohol)

Charles Dunlap, 65, Daleville – public intoxication

Justin Harrison, 40, Elba – domestic violence third

