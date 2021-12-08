Coffee County man found guilty of murder while trafficking drugs, other charges

Montgomery, Ala. — On December 3, 2021, Jareece Edward Blackmon, 28, from Enterprise, Alabama, was convicted by a jury on federal gun and drug charges, including a charge of committing murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on June 15, 2017, officers from the Montgomery Police Department responded to a business after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Blackmon, who had been shot in the leg. A stolen Ruger .380 was found in Blackmon’s car along with a mesh bag in the trunk containing ammunition with his blood on the outside and inside of the bag. Blackmon is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Later, on August 15, 2017, Blackmon went to a house in Enterprise with multiple individuals to purchase a large quantity of marijuana. One went inside with Blackmon, was shot six times, and died. The next day, law enforcement was executing an arrest warrant on Blackmon at his residence and found the gun used in the murder with Blackmon’s DNA on it. More than eighteen pounds of marijuana and other firearms were discovered as well.
After hearing the evidence presented at trial, the jury found Blackmon guilty of using and discharging a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to traffic marijuana, possession of a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Due to the seriousness of his crimes, Blackmon is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. In the coming months, a federal district court judge will determine Blackmon’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
This case was investigated by the Enterprise Police Department, the Montgomery Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), with assistance from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the Dothan Police Department, the Level Plains Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin Davidson, Justin Jones and Greg Griffin Jr. prosecuted the case.