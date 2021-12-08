Coffee County man found guilty of murder while trafficking drugs, other charges

Montgomery, Ala. — On December 3, 2021, Jareece Edward Blackmon, 28, from Enterprise, Alabama, was convicted by a jury on federal gun and drug charges, including a charge of committing murder in relation to a drug trafficking crime, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on June 15, 2017, officers from the Montgomery Police Department responded to a business after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Blackmon, who had been shot in the leg. A stolen Ruger .380 was found in Blackmon’s car along with a mesh bag in the trunk containing ammunition with his blood on the outside and inside of the bag. Blackmon is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Later, on August 15, 2017, Blackmon went to a house in Enterprise with multiple individuals to purchase a large quantity of marijuana. One went inside with Blackmon, was shot six times, and died. The next day, law enforcement was executing an arrest warrant on Blackmon at his residence and found the gun used in the murder with Blackmon’s DNA on it. More than eighteen pounds of marijuana and other firearms were discovered as well.