Coffee County Master Gardener Association selects officers for 2021-2023
 PHOTO COURTESY VANESSA ALLEN

The Coffee County Master Gardener Association has selected their officers for 2021-2023.

Ed Speigner will serve as president, Jacque Hawkins was named as president-elect, Janine Coles was selected as treasurer and Rodney Peneul will serve as the secretary.

The objectives of the organization are to enhance and supplement the consumer horticulture programs in extension, teaching and research of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES); enhance Master Gardeners’ knowledge of and interest in horticulture and related activities; provide community service to residents of Coffee County by way of projects and dissemination of information on horticultural practices and techniques as approved by ACES; and to provide opportunities for Master Gardeners to associate with others who have an interest in horticulture.

Once completing the Alabama Master Gardener Training Course, individuals can become an intern member of a local Master Gardener Association and, after getting 50 hours of accepted volunteer work, become a Master Gardener. Watch for information on a new virtual training class that is scheduled for this Fall.

