Coffee County Probate Judge issues PSAs prior to general election

The public test of the DS-200 voting machines to be used in the Nov. 3 general election will be conducted on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex in New Brockton.
The test is open to the general public and everyone is invited to attend. This public testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.
For more information, contact Probate Judge Jodee R. Thompson at 334-347-2688 for the Enterprise office, or 334-897-2211 for the Elba office. Information can also be found online at www.coffeecountyvotes.com
Monday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for registering to vote in time for the general election. The Board of Registrars’ office is located in the Coffee County Complex.
The requirements to register to vote are:
- Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen
- Person must live at the address provided on the application to register
- Person must not be barred from voting by reason of felony conviction; and
- Person must not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law
Voters who want to update their voting information to reflect a change in name or address should contact the Board of Registrars. The telephone number for the Board of Registrars is 894-5347.
To register to vote online, please visit alabamavotes.gov/vote.
Alabamians may also obtain a voter registration application at driver’s license offices, libraries and at Alabama Public Assistance offices such as Medicaid, WIC and DHR.
To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card, a voter must show:
- A photo document or a non-photo identity document can be used if it contains your full legal name and date of birth
- Documentation showing the voter’s date of birth (can be verified by information in the statewide voter file)
- Documentation showing the person is a registered voter (can be verified by voter registration information)*
- Documentation showing the voter’s name and address as reflected in the voter registration record (can be verified by voter registration information)*
* The processing agents will verify this item needed to receive the free Alabama photo ID cared by checking the voter’s record in the statewide voter registration system.
Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline to apply for absentee ballots for the general election.
Applications for absentee voting are available at the absentee election manager’s office in New Brockton. The Absentee Election Manager is Linda Mills, and the mailing address is P. O. Box 427, New Brockton, AL 36351. The physical location is 5 County Complex in New Brockton.
Any qualified voter may submit an absentee ballot application by mail or in person to the Absentee Election Manager’s office for the following reasons:
- The voter is out of the country or state on Election Day.
- The voter has any physical illness or infirmity which prevents the voter from attending the polls.
- The voter works a shift that has at least 10 hours, which coincide with the hours the polls are open at the voter’s regular polling place.
- The voter is a student enrolled in school outside the county of residence.
- The voter is a member, a spouse or a dependent of a member of the United Stated Armed Forces, or is similarly qualified to vote absentee according to the Federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act.
- Alabama voters voting under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act may receive additional information by contacting the Board of Registrars office or the office of the Alabama Secretary of State for expanded options
Completed ballots must be returned by the voter in person to the Absentee Election Manager no later than one day prior to the election, or, if mailed through the United States Postal Service, it must be postmarked no later than one day prior to the election. Multiple ballots cannot be mailed in the same envelope.
For more information, contact the Coffee County Board of Registrars Office at 334-894-5347 or 6 County Complex in New Brockton.
