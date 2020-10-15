Coffee County Probate Judge issues PSAs prior to general election

The public test of the DS-200 voting machines to be used in the Nov. 3 general election will be conducted on Oct. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Farm Center Coliseum Building at the Coffee County Complex in New Brockton.

The test is open to the general public and everyone is invited to attend. This public testing is pursuant to §17-7-25 Code of Alabama, 1975 as amended.

For more information, contact Probate Judge Jodee R. Thompson at 334-347-2688 for the Enterprise office, or 334-897-2211 for the Elba office. Information can also be found online at www.coffeecountyvotes.com

Monday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for registering to vote in time for the general election. The Board of Registrars’ office is located in the Coffee County Complex.

The requirements to register to vote are:

Person must be 18 years of age and a United States citizen

Person must live at the address provided on the application to register

Person must not be barred from voting by reason of felony conviction; and

Person must not have been adjudged “mentally incompetent” in a court of law