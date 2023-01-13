Coffee County road closed after Thursday storm now reopened

The Coffee County Road that was closed as the result of the Thursday afternoon storms has reopened, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers.

A thunderstorm passed through northern Coffee County at approximately 3:10 p.m. Thursday and has caused a road closure, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Trooper Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

The storm caused damage in the form of downed trees and power lines causing Alabama 87 near the 44-mile marker near Coffee County 324 to Coffee County Road 208 in Coffee County to be closed for an undetermined amount of time, he said.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is diverting traffic near Coffee County 208 and Zion Chapel School.