Coffee County School adds no new COVID cases, prepares for in-person graduations

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that no new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system, leaving the total number since the beginning of school to 216. Graduation services are also set to be held in person.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has no new cases of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the school year remain at 216, and we have five in quarantine this week.

“Our graduation ceremonies are now less than a week away. All graduations are still planned to be in person at each one of our stadiums with Zion Chapel High School on Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m., Kinston High School on Tuesday, May 25 at 9 a.m. and New Brockton High School on Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

“Congratulations to every one of our seniors! They have endured much their senior year and made the most of a very difficult situation to get to this very special moment. I also want to thank the parents/guardians of all of our students for trusting Coffee County Schools to keep their children safe/healthy and allowing us to educate their children face-to-face.

“The road to this school year has taken many unexpected twists and turns but through it all we have managed to keep our schools open the entire year.”

