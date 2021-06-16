Coffee County School board announces superintendent candidates

The Coffee County Board of Education announced the finalists in its superintendent search, including two local educators, at its Tuesday meeting.

The top four candidates are Dr. Adam B. Clemons of Piedmont City Schools, Kelly Cobb and Thomas “Gray” Harrison, both of Coffee County Schools, and Jeff Jones of Guntersville City Schools.

Clemons is the current principal of Piedmont High School. Cobb is a district administrator and the Federal Programs, Curriculum and Accountability Coordinator. Harrison is a district administrator and Special Programs/Technology Coordinator, and Jones is the current District Chief Administrative Officer.

The board will follow the same format used in the 2018 superintendent interviews—opening with introductions, then a set of standard questions for all candidates and at the end of the interview—and board members will have the opportunity for follow up questions specific to the candidate. Candidates can then give their closing statements.

The board also reviewed the standard questions used in 2018, and several members said that updated questions about current issues, such as COVID-19, need to be added.