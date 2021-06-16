Coffee County School board announces superintendent candidates

The Coffee County Board of Education announced the finalists in its superintendent search, including two local educators, at its Tuesday meeting.
The top four candidates are Dr. Adam B. Clemons of Piedmont City Schools, Kelly Cobb and Thomas “Gray” Harrison, both of Coffee County Schools, and Jeff Jones of Guntersville City Schools.
Clemons is the current principal of Piedmont High School. Cobb is a district administrator and the Federal Programs, Curriculum and Accountability Coordinator. Harrison is a district administrator and Special Programs/Technology Coordinator, and Jones is the current District Chief Administrative Officer.
The board will follow the same format used in the 2018 superintendent interviews—opening with introductions, then a set of standard questions for all candidates and at the end of the interview—and board members will have the opportunity for follow up questions specific to the candidate. Candidates can then give their closing statements.
The board also reviewed the standard questions used in 2018, and several members said that updated questions about current issues, such as COVID-19, need to be added.
“I think also something along the lines of asking them what they learned during this past year of dealing with the pandemic, since we didn’t have that in 2018,” Board Vice President Galen McWaters said.
“I would like to know what they learned dealing with the pandemic that they can carry forward.”
The board plans to finalize the questions next week and have them available to the candidates before their interviews on June 24.
Board President Brian McLeod thanked his fellow board members for their input and work throughout the search for a new superintendent.
“I would like to thank all of the board members for going through this process,” McLeod said. “It’s been a long and arduous one, but we’re getting near the end as we interview.
“As we’ve talked about before, this is the most important job we do as board members.”
The board also approved the following personnel:
Employments:
Amy Woodham, teacher, New Brockton Elementary School
Hannah Bednar, ESL teacher, New Brockton Elementary School
Debbie Bond, bookkeeper, New Brockton High School
Resignations:
Anna Laura Kirchharr, teacher, Zion Chapel High School
Travis Adams, band director, Kinston School
The board’s next regular meeting will be held July 8 at 5:30 p.m.