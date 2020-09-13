Coffee County school board approves FY 21 budget

Coffee County Board of Education approved its 2021 budget after the second budget hearing held Thursday at noon.

Chief Financial Officer Shannon Odom reported no changes in the budget from the first hearing last Thursday, Sept. 3. According to Odom, 71 percent of Coffee County’s revenue comes from state funding, with 17 percent coming from local funds, 11 percent coming from federal funds, and 1 percent coming from other funds.

For Fiscal Year 2021, the school will receive $17,367,791 in state funds, $1,829,892 in federal funds, $4,357,072 in local revenue and $10,057,012 from other revenues. The total anticipated revenues for FY 2021 is $34,210,192.07.

According to Odom’s presentation, the estimated beginning balance for FY 2021 is $7,772,075.60. Adding that sum to the $34,561,767.75 of anticipated revenues, the balance before expenditures should be $42,333,843.35. After expenditures are subtracted, the estimated ending balance is $8,123,651.28, of which $7,235,612 will be in the general fund.

The State Department of Education recommends that school systems have at least two months of operating balance on hand, and the one month requirement is $1,597,982, the school system should have 4.53 months of operating balance on hand after expenditures are subtracted.

In his superintendent’s report, Kevin Killingsworth noted that after the Aug. 28 deadline for families to choose between traditional or virtual learning, about 85 percent of students remained traditional. Of the 2,534 students enrolled, 2,211 chose traditional learning while 323 chose virtual.