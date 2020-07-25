Coffee County school board passes COVID-19 resolution

The Coffee County Board of Education passed a resolution at Thursday’s called meeting regarding COVID-19, which gave Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth the authority to act without board approval in an emergency situation.
“It allows me to make quick decisions rather than get the board together if something needs to be done right away,” Killingsworth said.
The action has become fairly standard as school boards recognize the need for flexibility in this COVID era.
The superintendent said everything is being evaluated from a protocol standpoint — from the design and expansion of the nurse’s stations, to the way classes will change when the bell rings, to how lunches will be distributed, even to the layout of desks in classrooms.
“Nobody’s going into the lunchroom but pre-K and kindergarten to start the school year,” the superintendent said. “When they go to the lunchroom, we’ll have two seats between them and all facing the same direction.”
Killingsworth told the board that his central office is ready, but he expects more guidelines to change between now and the start of school.
“We still have several things to discuss as a leadership team and a school system,” he said. “A lot of things will change between now and the first day we have planned for students, which is Aug. 10. We will discuss those and get those plans out to the parents and every stakeholder in the county as soon as we can. We’ve had to change numerous things, but we will to get those out as soon as possible.”
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Awarded the bid for produce and milk items through the Child Nutrition Program for the 2020-21 school year.
Approved a revision to board policy regarding vacation for 12-month employees. Killingsworth said it allows for those employees to be reimbursed for unused vacation.
Did not take action on two items on the original agenda for the called meeting. The superintendent tabled the approval of a bid for the Zion Chapel High gymnasium project until the board’s regular meeting on Aug. 6. “I’m trying to get that negotiated down a little bit,” he said.
The board also removed the item Superintendent Compensation from the agenda at the start of the meeting.
Approved the following personnel recommendations:
Resignation:
Kayla Fitzpatrick, teacher at New Brockton Elementary
Employments:
Travis Adams, band director at Kinston School
Sonya Jordan, teacher at New Brockton Elementary
Dakota Tillis, teacher at New Brockton High
Heather Deal, teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary
Allan Foster, teacher at Zion Chapel High
Nilsa San Miguel, instructional aide based at New Brockton High and Elementary, but available as need to Kinston and Zion Chapel.
