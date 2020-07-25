Coffee County school board passes COVID-19 resolution

The Coffee County Board of Education passed a resolution at Thursday’s called meeting regarding COVID-19, which gave Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth the authority to act without board approval in an emergency situation.

“It allows me to make quick decisions rather than get the board together if something needs to be done right away,” Killingsworth said.

The action has become fairly standard as school boards recognize the need for flexibility in this COVID era.

The superintendent said everything is being evaluated from a protocol standpoint — from the design and expansion of the nurse’s stations, to the way classes will change when the bell rings, to how lunches will be distributed, even to the layout of desks in classrooms.

“Nobody’s going into the lunchroom but pre-K and kindergarten to start the school year,” the superintendent said. “When they go to the lunchroom, we’ll have two seats between them and all facing the same direction.”

Killingsworth told the board that his central office is ready, but he expects more guidelines to change between now and the start of school.

“We still have several things to discuss as a leadership team and a school system,” he said. “A lot of things will change between now and the first day we have planned for students, which is Aug. 10. We will discuss those and get those plans out to the parents and every stakeholder in the county as soon as we can. We’ve had to change numerous things, but we will to get those out as soon as possible.”