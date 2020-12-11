Coffee County Schools add 7 new cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“Coffee County Schools has seven new COVID cases this week. Our total number of cases since the start of school on Aug. 10 is now 79. Zion Chapel School has two student cases, New Brockton Elementary has one student and one faculty case, New Brockton High School has one student and one faculty case and Kinston School has one student case.
“We are still requesting assistance from our parents/guardians in making sure that all students exhibiting symptoms are kept at home until they are tested before sending back to school. I want to remind parents/guardians that no one can test out of quarantine even if a written release is presented to us from a physician.
“I realize the COVID pandemic is stressful on everyone, and complying with all the protocols for an extended period of time is only adding to stress levels; however, it is done with everyone’s health and safety in mind.
“Coffee County Schools will continue to follow the CDC/ADPH guidelines in our schools. We anticipate some new guidance from ADPH at some point and will begin to incorporate this new guidance once received.”
EMA Director James Brown said that only Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris has the authority to establish or change state quarantine and isolation requirements.
“Mr. Killingsworth’s reminder that ‘no one can test out of quarantine even if a written release is presented to us from a physician’ is an important one,” he said. “We are anticipating new guidance from Dr. Harris before Dec. 11 regarding procedures for being excused from the 14-day home quarantine, for exposed persons, and expect this guidance to address a 10-day home quarantine procedure.”
However, Brown said they do not expect approval of the 7-day quarantine with a negative test as allowed by the CDC.
“While we would like to be able to decrease the home quarantine time frame to seven days for persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19, this is not possible at this time due to a number of reasons including our high case numbers and the disparity in testing resources among different parts of our state,” Harris said in an ADPH press release.
The press release reads as follows:
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is working to make the changes in processes to allow for a reduced quarantine period for persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19. Only the Alabama State Health Officer has the authority to establish state quarantine and isolation requirements.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended two additional options for quarantine and asked states to review their respective COVID-19 situations. In its commitment to protect Alabamians during this pandemic, ADPH is studying the information and supporting documentation to make recommendations specific to Alabama. Record high numbers of new COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have occurred in Alabama this week, requiring ongoing review of what the impact of changes in home quarantine requirements could have in our state.
According to CDC, 14 days remains the optimal time for home quarantine, as this time frame covers the broad range of the incubation period for COVID-19. Exercising options for home quarantine of less than 14 days carries attendant risks of disease, especially in Alabama’s environment of widespread community transmission, high overall percent positivity, and need to preserve testing capacity for symptomatic and high-risk individuals.
ADPH is working to make the changes needed to allow the release of persons from quarantine at 10 days under certain conditions identified in the CDC’s recommendations. CDC’s updated guidance requires additional conditions for home quarantine of 10 days which include no COVID-related symptoms, daily self-monitoring for symptoms, and consistent social distancing and mask wearing. This will require ADPH to make changes to current processes which should be finalized before December 11. Even if excused from 14-day quarantine, persons must use extreme caution regarding monitoring for symptoms for the full two weeks and practice mitigation strategies within and beyond the quarantine period. Home quarantine for residents of long-term care and correctional facilities will not change from the current 14-day requirement.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “While we would like to be able to decrease the home quarantine time frame to seven days for persons who may have been exposed to COVID-19, this is not possible at this time due to a number of reasons including our high case numbers and the disparity in testing resources among different parts of our state. We should not knowingly increase the percentage of possibly infectious asymptomatic persons out and about. Even though there is hope that our first doses of COVID-19 vaccine may arrive in the next two weeks, we are still months away from having enough vaccine to protect everyone. So, ADPH continues to encourage every Alabamian to stay home when possible, and to practice social distancing and wear masks when they must be out. Please protect the most vulnerable people in our state by doing the right things.”
For additional information concerning the CDC’s quarantine guidance, please go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!