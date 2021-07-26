Coffee County Schools announce Title I meetings

Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel Schools invite all parents to attend their annual school-wide Title I meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Parents will gather in a general assembly to participate in a Title I presentation. The Title I presentation is designed to inform parents how Title I schools are identified; inform parents about Title I regulations; involve parents in Title I decisions; and encourage active participation in their child’s school and education.

School officials encourage all parents to join them for these informative meetings. The dates and times are as follows:

Kinston: Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

New Brockton Elementary: Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.

New Brockton High: August 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Zion Chapel: Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Title I is the nation’s largest federal assistance program for schools. The goal of Title I is to help every child get a high-quality education. Title I resources are directed toward students who need them most, and services may also be provided at a non-public school who wish to participate.

Title I helps students, teachers and parents. The program can help: Children do better in school and feel better about themselves