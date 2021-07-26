 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee County Schools announce Title I meetings
0 Comments

Coffee County Schools announce Title I meetings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coffee county logo

Kinston, New Brockton and Zion Chapel Schools invite all parents to attend their annual school-wide Title I meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Parents will gather in a general assembly to participate in a Title I presentation. The Title I presentation is designed to inform parents how Title I schools are identified; inform parents about Title I regulations; involve parents in Title I decisions; and encourage active participation in their child’s school and education.

School officials encourage all parents to join them for these informative meetings. The dates and times are as follows:

Kinston: Aug. 3 at 5:30 p.m.

New Brockton Elementary: Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.

New Brockton High: August 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Zion Chapel: Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Title I is the nation’s largest federal assistance program for schools. The goal of Title I is to help every child get a high-quality education. Title I resources are directed toward students who need them most, and services may also be provided at a non-public school who wish to participate.

Title I helps students, teachers and parents. The program can help: Children do better in school and feel better about themselves

Teachers understand the needs and concerns of students and parents

Parents understand their child and are more involved in the child’s education

Title I services include:

Additional instructional support

Professional development

Technical assistance

Technology and technology support

Tutorial programs

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert