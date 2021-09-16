Coffee County Schools continue mask requirement; 27 new cases reported across county schools

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb announced Thursday morning that masks will continue to be required for students and staff while inside school buildings until further notice.

County schools started out the year with no mask requirement, but after 155 positive cases and 451 students/staff were quarantined from Aug. 2 through Aug. 19, a temporary mask requirement was put in place that would be reevaluated by Sept. 17.

“Each school and community has made it known that they see the value in children being in school with their peers and teachers,” Cobb said at the time of the initial announcement. “We know there is nothing that can replace the relationship that occurs between teachers, students and high-quality instruction. In order to continue this style of learning and experience, we have to accomplish this in a safe manner with as many children at school as possible.”

Even though numbers have improved over the weeks since the requirement was implemented—47 the week of Aug. 24-31, 29 the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 7 and 27 the week of Sept. 7-14—Cobb said she feels it needs to be extended indefinitely.