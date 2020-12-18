Coffee County Schools end semester with 85 cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“Coffee County Schools has six new COVID cases this week, bringing our total for the first semester to 85 cases.

“Zion Chapel School has no new cases, New Brockton Elementary School has three student cases and two faculty cases, New Brockton High School has one student case and Kinston School has no new cases.

“I want to thank our faculty, administrators and staff at each school for their perseverance and dedication in helping our school system make it this far in the school year. Their efforts are nothing short of remarkable, and they have truly gone the extra mile for our students. The odds of making it this far were stacked against us from the beginning, but with a sense of pride and determination we have made it to the end of the first semester. A well-deserved break is now upon us and none too soon. I wish everyone a blessed Christmas Holiday and a Happy New Year.