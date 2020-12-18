Coffee County Schools end semester with 85 cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“Coffee County Schools has six new COVID cases this week, bringing our total for the first semester to 85 cases.
“Zion Chapel School has no new cases, New Brockton Elementary School has three student cases and two faculty cases, New Brockton High School has one student case and Kinston School has no new cases.
“I want to thank our faculty, administrators and staff at each school for their perseverance and dedication in helping our school system make it this far in the school year. Their efforts are nothing short of remarkable, and they have truly gone the extra mile for our students. The odds of making it this far were stacked against us from the beginning, but with a sense of pride and determination we have made it to the end of the first semester. A well-deserved break is now upon us and none too soon. I wish everyone a blessed Christmas Holiday and a Happy New Year.
“The second semester will once again bring the challenges of COVID to the forefront. We must continue to follow the protocols and guidelines that are received by ADPH no matter how exhausting we may become in our daily routines. Keeping our students, faculty and visitors safe and in school remains the number one goal. We have received new guidance this week from ADPH, ALSDE and AHSAA regarding COVID protocols. Some will be well received by the public, others not so much, but we will follow these guidelines in the best interest of our students, faculty and visitors.
“The support we have received from our parents/guardians and communities is much appreciated. Without that support, our jobs would be even more difficult.”
At the Coffee County Board of Education meeting last Thursday, Killingsworth reported approximately 636 absences due to a positive test or close contact exposure.
EMA Director James Brown said at the Coffee County Commission meeting Monday morning that Alabama is now averaging 2,800 new cases each day, and Coffee County’s daily average has climbed from 21 to 35. Since Monday’s reported total of 2,947, the new total as of Thursday morning sits at 3,066 and 29 dead.
Statewide, Alabama was just under 300,000 Monday morning. As of Thursday morning, the new total is 310,335 and 4,254 dead. There have been 50,687 new cases in the last 14 days.
“We have to do something. We have to continue to strongly encourage people to be responsible and exercise personal responsibility,” he said. “With that comes community cooperation. We need people’s cooperation to at least do the big three. I’m going to go beyond that today and be the Grinch and tell you what the CDC and Alabama Department of Health recommends when we’re at this level.
“Limit out of state travel; unless it’s an emergency, you probably shouldn’t go see Grandma this Christmas season. Avoid groups of 20 or more, so you probably shouldn’t be attending that large Christmas party. You should get take out instead of dining in. I hate to say it, because I love going to church myself, but worship services should be held online. Those are the recommendations when we’re at the level we’re at right now.
“Whether people pay attention to these or not… I can’t make people do anything. All I can do is make suggestions. Yes, some of these are controversial, but they are recommendations that could lower the high rate of transmission we are seeing right now and give some relief to our hospitals by lowering the amount of COVID cases.
“None of these recommendations are mandatory and there is no enforcement mechanism for this. We are depending on your good nature and willingness to help your neighbors and practice these recommendations. We are dependent on the kindness of everyone involved and their own willingness to abide by isolation and quarantine measures when infected or exposed and to practice general hygiene measures at all times.”
