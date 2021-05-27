Coffee County Schools end the year with 217 COVID cases

Coffee County Schools released the final COVID-19 update of the school year Wednesday afternoon and stated that just one new case had been reported in the last week, leaving the total number of cases since August at 217.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week, Coffee County Schools has one new case of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the entire school year are 217, and we have 13 in quarantine this week.

“This will be the last report of COVID-19 cases for the 2020-2021 school year of Coffee County Schools. Many thanks to all of our students, parents/guardians, community leaders and Coffee County EMA for everything that was done to help us make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. A very special thanks goes out to all of our employees, especially our school nurses. We couldn't have made it without your extraordinary efforts and determination.