Coffee County Schools end the year with 217 COVID cases

Coffee County Schools released the final COVID-19 update of the school year Wednesday afternoon and stated that just one new case had been reported in the last week, leaving the total number of cases since August at 217.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week, Coffee County Schools has one new case of COVID-19 to report. Our total cases for the entire school year are 217, and we have 13 in quarantine this week.
“This will be the last report of COVID-19 cases for the 2020-2021 school year of Coffee County Schools. Many thanks to all of our students, parents/guardians, community leaders and Coffee County EMA for everything that was done to help us make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. A very special thanks goes out to all of our employees, especially our school nurses. We couldn't have made it without your extraordinary efforts and determination.
“Coffee County Schools and our communities have something to be very proud of as we end this most challenging school year. As I reflect on the 2020-2021 school year, I knew it would be difficult to say the least. I also knew we had to try to make the very best of a difficult situation to benefit our students and employees. I am very proud to say that together we made it happen. Thanks for allowing me to serve as your superintendent!”
Coffee County added just nine new cases since last Thursday, and the total now sits at 5,601. Three new deaths were added, bringing it up to 121.
Across the state, the total number of positive cases since March 2020 has reached 543,177, up from last week’s 540,891. Alabama also added 95 deaths over the last week, and the total is now 11,140.
To date, there have been 49,856 hospitalizations, an increase of 219 over the last week.
Of the 4,311,945 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama, 2,895,900 have been administered with 1,647,279 people receiving at least one dose and 1,343,664 people completing the series. Last week, the number of delivered vaccines was 4,206,825 with 2,816,794 injections. Over 1 million people—1,605,852—had received at least one dose, while 1,301,223 had completed the vaccine series.