Coffee County Schools ending mask requirement

The Coffee County School System announced Friday that its mask requirement would expire at the end of the school day on Friday. Beginning Monday, Oct. 25, students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks during school.

During the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, Coffee County Schools reported no COVID-19 cases at Zion Chapel School, no cases at New Brockton Elementary, one case at New Brockton High, and no cases at Kinston School.

The school system began the school year with no mask mandate, but implemented one beginning Aug. 23. Then, the school system reported 78 cases at Zion Chapel School, 42 at New Brockton Elementary, 20 at New Brockton High and 15 at Kinston School. The number of students and faculty quarantined at each school was 230 at Zion Chapel, 85 at New Brockton Elementary, 72 at New Brockton High and 64 at Kinston.

Superintendent Kelly Cobb said then that the mask requirement was to ensure more students could receive face-to-face instruction, as it would reduce the number of students and faculty required to quarantine as close contacts. The original mandate was set to be in effect until Sept. 17, but Cobb decided to extend the requirement indefinitely on Sept. 16.