Coffee County Schools ending mask requirement

The Coffee County School System announced Friday that its mask requirement would expire at the end of the school day on Friday. Beginning Monday, Oct. 25, students, faculty and staff will no longer be required to wear masks during school.
During the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 19, Coffee County Schools reported no COVID-19 cases at Zion Chapel School, no cases at New Brockton Elementary, one case at New Brockton High, and no cases at Kinston School.
The school system began the school year with no mask mandate, but implemented one beginning Aug. 23. Then, the school system reported 78 cases at Zion Chapel School, 42 at New Brockton Elementary, 20 at New Brockton High and 15 at Kinston School. The number of students and faculty quarantined at each school was 230 at Zion Chapel, 85 at New Brockton Elementary, 72 at New Brockton High and 64 at Kinston.
Superintendent Kelly Cobb said then that the mask requirement was to ensure more students could receive face-to-face instruction, as it would reduce the number of students and faculty required to quarantine as close contacts. The original mandate was set to be in effect until Sept. 17, but Cobb decided to extend the requirement indefinitely on Sept. 16.
While students and staff now will no longer be required to wear masks during school, they can still opt to do so. The school system is also still requiring masks to be worn while on school buses, per federal Department of Transportation guidelines.
Cobb said that their goal is to provide a safe environment for all students and staff, and if COVID-19 cases in the school system begin to increase, there is a possibility of re-implementing the mask requirement if it is needed to maintain in person instruction and avoid mass quarantines.
“The district is honored to serve these great communities and appreciates your continued support during this challenging period,” Cobb said. “Our goal continues to be to remain in school with high quality face-to-face instruction while offering all extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year. We appreciate your continued support and understanding, and remember, ‘We are Better Together’ during these times.”