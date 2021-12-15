Coffee County Schools fully staffs transportation department

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb said the system’s transportation department will be fully staffed for the first time in over two years after the approval of new hires at Thursday’s board of education meeting.

“We’re kind of excited,” Cobb said. “We’ve had a lot of subs and a lot of teachers and assistant principals having to drive routes, but at this point, once we approve these personnel tonight, we will be fully funded.”

Cobb said that currently there are nine routes at Zion Chapel, four routes at Kinston and 17 routes at New Brockton, having just added a new one there. Because of growth in the past year, Cobb said they were able to request and receive funds a year in advance from the state to hire a full-time secretary for transportation and facilities and two additional bus drivers.

At the meeting, the board voted to adopt a resolution for the 2021 Southeast Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The resolution is a request from the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency to all local schools, county agencies and departments. Cobb said adopting the resolution ensures that the school system would be eligible to receive a percentage of reimbursement for mitigation of any natural disaster.