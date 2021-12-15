Coffee County Schools fully staffs transportation department

Coffee County Schools Superintendent Kelly Cobb said the system’s transportation department will be fully staffed for the first time in over two years after the approval of new hires at Thursday’s board of education meeting.
“We’re kind of excited,” Cobb said. “We’ve had a lot of subs and a lot of teachers and assistant principals having to drive routes, but at this point, once we approve these personnel tonight, we will be fully funded.”
Cobb said that currently there are nine routes at Zion Chapel, four routes at Kinston and 17 routes at New Brockton, having just added a new one there. Because of growth in the past year, Cobb said they were able to request and receive funds a year in advance from the state to hire a full-time secretary for transportation and facilities and two additional bus drivers.
At the meeting, the board voted to adopt a resolution for the 2021 Southeast Alabama Regional Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The resolution is a request from the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency to all local schools, county agencies and departments. Cobb said adopting the resolution ensures that the school system would be eligible to receive a percentage of reimbursement for mitigation of any natural disaster.
Cobb also announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new gymnasium at Zion Chapel High School. The ceremony will be held Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.
In other business, the Coffee County Board of Education:
Approved a schedule of board meetings for the upcoming year.
Approved the following personnel actions:
Resignations:
Madeline Bemiss Lavasseur- teacher at New Brockton High School
Rebecca Green- secretary/bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School
Employments:
Shelby Turner- teacher at Zion Chapel Elementary School
Ashley Grantham- secretary/bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School
Jessie Jacobs- CNP worker at Zion Chapel School
Kayla Hilburn- CNP worker at Zion Chapel School
James Starks- bus driver for Coffee County Schools
Anthony Fulmer- bus driver for Coffee County Schools
Transfers:
Greg Lee- transfer from an 11-month custodian contract to a 10-month custodian contract
Jeanette Boley- bus driver for New Brockton Schools to bus driver for Zion Chapel Schools