Coffee County Schools have 6 new COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 193.
Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:
“This week Coffee County Schools has only six new cases of COVID-19 to report. This is a significant drop since last week.
“Zion Chapel School has three student cases, New Brockton Elementary School has one student case, New Brockton High School has one student case and Kinston School has one student case. Our total COVID-19 cases since the start of school on Aug. 10 now stands at 193. Numbers in quarantine are also rapidly declining.
“As of right now, we still do not have a date set for mass vaccinations of our employees. It is not because of a lack of planning or attempting to gain the vaccine from ADPH. Our partners are still diligently trying to work through this issue.
“As we approach the last quarter of this school year, I want to once again thank the employees of the Coffee County School System for their dedication and perseverance during this school year. In my almost 30 years in education, I cannot remember a time in which so many had to sacrifice so much in order for our schools to run effectively and safely. It has been my honor to serve as superintendent of this great school system.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of cases in Coffee County eclipsed the 5,000 mark to 5,169 with 197 new cases in the last 14 days. The county’s death toll continues to climb and has now hit 91.
Statewide, there have been 19,088 new cases in the last 14 days, which brings the cumulative cases to 483,167. The death toll has also gone above 9,000 to 9,346. Total hospitalizations to date have reached 44,541.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s vaccine dashboard, of the 1,032,175 vaccine doses delivered to Alabama, 663,056 doses have been administered—504,061 people have received at least one dosage, and 158,246 people have completed the vaccine series.