Coffee County Schools have 6 new COVID cases

Coffee County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon through the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency that six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been discovered in the school system. This brings the total number of cases in the county school system to 193.

Superintendent Kevin Killingsworth provided the update to local media in a letter that reads as follows:

“This week Coffee County Schools has only six new cases of COVID-19 to report. This is a significant drop since last week.

“Zion Chapel School has three student cases, New Brockton Elementary School has one student case, New Brockton High School has one student case and Kinston School has one student case. Our total COVID-19 cases since the start of school on Aug. 10 now stands at 193. Numbers in quarantine are also rapidly declining.

“As of right now, we still do not have a date set for mass vaccinations of our employees. It is not because of a lack of planning or attempting to gain the vaccine from ADPH. Our partners are still diligently trying to work through this issue.