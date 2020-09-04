 Skip to main content
Coffee County Schools issues COVID-19 update
Coffee County Schools issues COVID-19 update

Coffee County EMA Director James Brown distributed to media Wednesday a letter to parents from Coffee County Schools superintendent Kevin Killingsworth updating the latest COVID-19 numbers.

“Since our latest update on Wednesday, Aug. 26, we have had five more positive cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County Schools,” the letter began. “New Brockton High School has had two additional cases, one student and one faculty member. Zion Chapel School has had two more cases, one student at the elementary school and one student at the high school. New Brockton Elementary School has had no new cases. Kinston School has had their first case, a high school student.

“That brings our total cases to 12 since the start of school on Aug. 10. All students and employees in close proximity to the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been quarantined according to ADPH guidelines and their parents/guardians were notified by school personnel.

“Coffee County Schools continues to try to provide a safe environment for our students and employees. We still ask students, parents, guardians and fans to remember social distancing guidelines while attending athletic events on our campuses and venues. We want our students who participate in extra-curricular activities to have the opportunities to continue to compete in their chosen activity.

“I want to thank those that continue to show support of our school system. It is very much appreciated. Every one of our employees has done a phenomenal job this year under extreme circumstances.”

